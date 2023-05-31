The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality alert for Southern, Eastern, and North Central Wisconsin through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.
The air quality index has reached the Orange, or unhealthy of sensitive groups level. This means that people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For tips on how to stay healthy and help prevent summertime air pollution, visit the Wisconsin DNR website. Additional
More air quality information
