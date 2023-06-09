The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of June 10 – 17

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

TeenScene Schedule Change

TeenScene, the library’s new community room for our young adult visitors, is expanding its hours for the summer. Starting June 12, TeenScene will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Learn more at RacineLibrary.info/teens.

Construction on Friends of the Racine Public Library Book Sale Nook

The Friends of the Library book sale nook has been cleared out in preparation for its upcoming expansion. Stay tuned for more updates about when the room will reopen for browsing. Until then, you can find the Friends’ wares in the first-floor lobby and stationed throughout the library. RacineLibrary.info/friends.

Bookmobile Schedule Change

The Bookmobile’s summer schedule of stops will be in place through Saturday, Sept. 2. Visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the updated list of stops.

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” All Together Now: Racine Monopoly — Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

— Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started. Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

All Ages

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Knit in public with the American Association of University Women — and with knitters around the world. Please bring your own supplies. Open to all knitters, but no instruction will be provided.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, June 12 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Monthly Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Monday, June 12 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Our monthly health pop-ups with Aurora Health Care provide free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and all kinds of health information and resources. Each month, stop back in to learn something new about the health theme of the month and meet with organizations providing healthcare throughout the community.

No registration is required.

Memory Café • Café de la memoria

Tuesday, June 13 • Martes, 13 de junio | 1-2:30 p.m. | Community Room • Sala Comunitaria

For anyone experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI)

A Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss, along with their loved ones, to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others. This program is facilitated by the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers, Assisted Living Locators and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Racine Public Library is Purple Heart certified.

Café de la Memoria es una reunión cómoda, donde personas impactadas con pérdida de memoria junto a sus familiares o seres queridos, pueden establecer conexiones, disfrutar y participar de actividades y también pueden socializarse con más personas. Se puede registrar en cualquier momento y por diferentes maneras – en la entrada, siguendo el código QR, en RacineLibrary.info/calendar o llamando a la Biblioteca Pública de Racine al (262) 636-9217 para obtener ayuda.

Registration is required. • Por favor regístrese.

Movies in the Afternoon: National Softball Day

Tuesday, June 13 | 3-5 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Celebrate National Softball Day by watching “Field of Dreams,” a classic movie that celebrates a man’s dreams to bring people together.

No registration is required.

Art with Bri: Shrinky Dink Keychains

Wednesday, June 14 | 11 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Join Bri’s fun and crazy art class to put the A in STEAM! Today, learn how to make adorable shrinky dink keychains to attach to your backpack or give as gifts. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, June 14 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Blue Badger Grill.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, June 14 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: “Community Rocks” Craft

Friday, June 16 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | The Atrium – 1st Floor, The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now.” Today, we’re celebrating the theme with Community Rocks! Paint rocks with positive messages and fun, colorful designs. When you’re done, you can take your rock home or enter it as a participant in our upcoming scavenger hunt.

No registration is required.

Meet and Greet the Dogs of Woof Gang Rescue

Saturday, June 17 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Meet some furry friends who are up for adoption, and learn about Woof Gang Rescue’s work. Woof Gang Rescue is a no-kill shelter dedicated to rescuing homeless and at-risk dogs. While the pups can’t be adopted during this program, you can plan a time with the rescue to visit with a friend you’re considering bringing home.

No registration is required.

Kids

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, June 10 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, June 12 | 10-10:20 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 Months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, June 12 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, June 13 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, June 14 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact. If you like crafts, stick around after the storytime for a craft session with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, June 14 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Young library visitors can express their creativity and learn new skills in this craft session with Miss Keiko. If you like stories as well, stop in a little early to listen in for our Family Storytime!

No registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, June 17 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Kids & Tweens Grades 3+

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, June 10 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Tweens Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, June 10 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, June 10 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: Matthew Prigge Presents “Opening Day in Milwaukee”

Monday, June 12 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Matthew Prigge, Milwaukee historian and author, guides listeners through 50+ years of Milwaukee Brewers history from his new book, “Opening Day in Milwaukee.”

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Pickle Autopsy

Tuesday, June 13 | 5-6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Some dastardly devil has done away with the dills! Catch the cornichon criminal using your finest food forensics. (Editor’s note: We are truly penitent for all the pickle puns.) Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Wednesday, June 14 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Young library visitors can express their creativity and learn new skills in this craft session with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

All Together Now: LGBTQ+ Pride — Rainbow Read-In

Wednesday, June 14 | 1-3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

All together now for LGBTQ+ pride month! We’re celebrating by diving into a pile of recently released LGBTQIA+ books, graphic novels, manga and more. There’s something for everyone!

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, June 15 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Computer Basics: Learn to Type

Saturday, June 17 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Hone your typing skills or get started on your typing journey. We’ll have you typing like a pro in no time.

Registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, June 17 | 2-3 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor | Grades 3+

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Adults

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: A Conversation with Wisconsin Thriller Author Kevin Kluesner

Saturday, June 10 | 1-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Thriller author and healthcare executive Kevin Kluesner, known for his thriller series featuring FBI agent Cole Huebsch, shares his story. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear about his latest release, “The Killer Speech,” and ask your burning questions.

No registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, June 12 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: Matthew Prigge Presents “Opening Day in Milwaukee”

Monday, June 12 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Matthew Prigge, Milwaukee historian and author, guides listeners through 50+ years of Milwaukee Brewers history from his new book, “Opening Day in Milwaukee.”

No registration is required.

Switch Bowling League for Adults

Tuesday, June 13 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Strike up some fun with Nintendo Switch bowling! Join a team of four, and compete against other teams every Tuesday. After you register, stay tuned for us to post the team schedules.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, June 13 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smart watches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Author Visits: A Talk with Daisy Alpert Florin

Tuesday, June 13 | 2:30-4 p.m. | Hybrid: The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor & Zoom

Daisy Alpert Florin discusses her memoir, “My Last Innocent Year,” sharing insights about her writing process and inspiration. Her talk takes place during the library’s Afternoon Book Club, which is opening to the public today for anyone to stop in or sign on and hear from Florin.

Registration is required.

Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming

Tuesday, June 13 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about disconnecting from traditional cable and getting started with streaming services.

Registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Wednesday, June 14 | 1-2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Adults 60+

Our tablet and smartphone training program will teach you how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. With a self-guided approach and a coach’s assistance, participants can go at their own pace to become more familiar with their devices. To register, contact Taylor S. at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, June 15 | 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, June 15 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Each month, we’re getting together to try a new cheese and to talk about books, movies, TV shows and more.

No registration is required.

Senior Movie Day: Hidden Figures

Friday, Jun. 16 | 12:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Watch a movie on our full-size screen and projector while enjoying free popcorn and water. “Hidden Figures” takes place when the United States raced against Russia to bring people to outer space. In this film, NASA finds untapped talent in a group of African-American women mathematicians who serve as the brains and American heroes behind one of the greatest operations in US history. 2016 • PG • 2 hr 7 min

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!