RACINE — At 3:59 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, a house fire at 2425 Olive St. left two men homeless.

One of the men discovered the fire, alerted the other occupant and called 911. Both men were outside the house when firefighters arrived on the scene, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Rescue personnel transported a male adult to the Ascension All Saints Hospital Emergency Department in Racine after providing the necessary treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the bay window at the front of the house. They employed a transitional attack on the fire, meaning they first directed hose streams through windows before entering the home to attack and extinguish the fire.

House fire response, damages

Responding to the scene were 21 firefighters, staffing command, engine, truck, rescue squad, and investigation companies. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The initial damage assessment was $75,000 for the structure and $30,000 for the contents. The cause of the house fire is under investigation by the Racine Fire Department.

The two men living in the house were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire department reminds residents to have a working smoke alarm on every level of their home and to test it monthly.