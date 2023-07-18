RACINE COUNTY — A high-speed chase early Tuesday morning ended in a crash and eventually, a 22-year-old Chicago man being taken into custody.

Christopher R. Moore remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $15,800 cash bail and is facing several possible criminal charges.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies forwarded possible charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing and eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer and carrying a concealed weapon against Moore.

As of Tuesday afternoon, official charges had yet to be filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

High-speed chase ensues after attempted traffic stop

According to a press release: A deputy observed Moore’s white Infiniti traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on I-94. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, Moore accelerated to more than 125 mph and turned off the vehicle’s lights during the chase.

Moore then exited at Elm Road, failed to stop at the end of the ramp, turned westbound on Elm Road and continued the chase back onto the southbound lanes of I-94.

From there, the chase continued, as deputies used spike strips to deflate the driver’s side rear tire, but Moore continued at speeds of up to 130 mph, then eventually exited at Highway 20, where the vehicle began to lose its rear tire. Moore then crashed into the front yard of a business, before he ran northwest into a cornfield.

With the use of a drone and a K-9 from the Sturtevant Police Department, police eventually located the defendant in a heavily wooded area and took him into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded, Glock 23, 40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger floorboard. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago on Sunday.

“I commend the deputies who performed at a high level, consistent with their training, while taking this dangerous and armed menace into custody,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release. “I also extend my appreciation to the Wisconsin State Patrol and Sturtevant Police Department for their teamwork in this arrest. Law enforcement stands ever ready to protect and serve our communities.”