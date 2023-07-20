RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The weekend is approaching and the time to start planning what to do is now.
In Racine and Kenosha Counties, there are opportunities to get outside, eat good food, catch up with friends and support the local economy all while having a good time this weekend.
There is something for sports lovers, outdoorsy people, music lovers and everyone in between.
Get out in the community and enjoy these events happening this weekend in Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Happenings this weekend
|Event
|Where?
|Date
|4th Annual Taco Fest of Racine
|Franksville Craft Beer Garden
9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126
|July 22
|Salmon-A- Rama
|Reefpoint Marina
|July 15-23
|Saturday Sounds
|Monument Square
Downtown Racine
|July 22
|Kenosha Kingfish games
|Simmons Field
7817 Sheridan Road
Kenosha, WI 53143
|July 22-23
|Jerry Smith Farm 2nd annual Chalk Fest
|Jerry Smith Farm
7150 18th Street (Highway L)
Kenosha, WI 53144
|July 22-23
|Country Thunder Music Festival
|Shadow Hill Ranch
2305 Richmond Road
Twin Lakes, WI 53181
|July 20-23
|Live music: Mean Jake
|The Beachside Oasis
at North Beach
Racine, WI 53402
|July 22
|Old Timers Atheltic Club Softball Tournament
|Historic Horlick Field
1648 N. Memorial Drive
Racine, WI 53404
|July 21-23
|Modine-Benstead Observatory Public Night
|The intersection of HWY A and 63rd Dr. Yorkville, WI 53126
|July 21
|Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck Rally
|Harbor Park
5501 Ring Road
Kenosha, WI 53140
|July 20-22
Events
