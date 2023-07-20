Follow Us

RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The weekend is approaching and the time to start planning what to do is now.

In Racine and Kenosha Counties, there are opportunities to get outside, eat good food, catch up with friends and support the local economy all while having a good time this weekend.

There is something for sports lovers, outdoorsy people, music lovers and everyone in between.

Get out in the community and enjoy these events happening this weekend in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Happenings this weekend

EventWhere?Date
4th Annual Taco Fest of RacineFranksville Craft Beer Garden
 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Franksville, WI 53126		July 22
Salmon-A- RamaReefpoint Marina July 15-23
Saturday SoundsMonument Square
Downtown Racine		July 22
Kenosha Kingfish gamesSimmons Field
7817 Sheridan Road
Kenosha, WI 53143		July 22-23
Jerry Smith Farm 2nd annual Chalk FestJerry Smith Farm
7150 18th Street (Highway L)
Kenosha, WI 53144		July 22-23
Country Thunder Music FestivalShadow Hill Ranch
2305 Richmond Road
Twin Lakes, WI 53181		July 20-23
Live music: Mean JakeThe Beachside Oasis
at North Beach
Racine, WI 53402		July 22
Old Timers Atheltic Club Softball TournamentHistoric Horlick Field
1648 N. Memorial Drive
Racine, WI 53404		July 21-23
Modine-Benstead Observatory Public Night The intersection of HWY A and 63rd Dr. Yorkville, WI 53126July 21
Pop-up Biergarten and Food Truck RallyHarbor Park
 5501 Ring Road
Kenosha, WI 53140		July 20-22
Events happening this weekend in Racine and Kenosha Counties on July
weekend things to do, Kenosha Kingfish
Attend a Kenosha Kingfish game and have some good family fun. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Events

