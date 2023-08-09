RACINE — Sisters Emily, Arianna and Eden Luchinske each earned themselves a spot on the podium at AAU Junior Olympic Games this past July for their baton twirling.

The journey of getting there has been a wholesome experience.

A baton twirling family

Anyone that knows the Luchinske family knows that the sport is a family affair. The family lives and breathes baton twirling despite it not being a heavily popular sport in the area.

The twirlers, from Racine, belong to Leslynettes Baton Twirling Corps out of Cudahy, Wis. The group performs year-round in parades and competitions.

Each of the girls has been involved in the sport since before they could remember.

Renee Luchinske, their mother, explains that before Arianna and Eden were old enough to twirl, they’d be in a stroller pushed by their mom, making their way beside their older sister, Emily, during parades.

Eden was just over a month old the first time she was in the parade alongside her sister who was performing. Each of them started actually twirling at the age of four.

Following in Mom’s footsteps

“They’re actually in the same group that I twirled with when I was a kid,” says Renee.

The three girls are following in their mother’s footsteps and learning to become the best twirlers they can be all while learning from the one they call Mom.

“I not only get to be their mom but their coach too,” says Renee. “It’s really interesting and kind of fun because I remember what it was like when I was younger.”

Renee’s proud of the work her daughters have put into the sport that requires so much dedication, skill, and commitment.

“You have to have really good hand-eye coordination and balance,” says Renee.

Baton twirling also requires stage presence, the ability to dance and passion.

Emily, Arianna and Eden Luchinske have all that and more.

Placing at the AAU Junior Olympic Games

Emily (center), Arianna and Eden Luchinske as baton-twirling sisters who shared the podium at this year’s AAU Junior Olympic Games. – Credit: Renee Luchinske

Emily, who is 18 years old, a graduate of Walden III and a soon-to-be incoming Freshman at the University of Wiconsin-Parkside (UWP) took 1st place in All Around 16-18 Novice.

Arianna took third in a few of her events and Eden placed fifth in her events while competing against twirlers from all around the country.

The three made their names known while representing Racine in Iowa where the AAU Junior Olympic Games were held.

Arianna and Eden will continue to twirl for the Leslynettes.

Emily has aged out and is looking to volunteer with the Racine Lighthouse Brigade since there is no team available at UWP and she has finished her time with the Leslynettes.

Given the lack of twirlers in Racine, Renee encourages anyone with questions about the sport to get in contact with her by emailing her at reneeluchinske@gmail.com.