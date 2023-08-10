Obituary for Christophe Ware

July 30, 1972 – July 26, 2023

On July 26, 2023, Christophe Ware of Kenosha passed away. On July 30, 1972, Chris was born to his parents, Tely Henry (T.H.) Lewis and Lanzy Mae Ware in Chicago. He was the youngest boy out of 12 children. Chris was an avid member of the Refuge Temple Apostolic Church in Racine.

As a young man, Chris attended Morgan Elementary in Chicago. In 1986, the family relocated to Kenosha, where Chris continued his education at Bradford High School. One of his proudest moments consisted of successfully attaining his GED certification.

Chris enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones while listening to music to create valuable memories and enjoying his favorite meal. He enjoyed watching movies, and particularly classic martial arts films.

Chris was very strong-willed and eager to be adventurous. He was always willing to help his sisters with their children to provide guidance and direction. Chris consistently showed respect and admiration for his siblings. In all challenging situations and circumstances, Chris had a smile on his face in spite of the challenge. He was known for his forgiving heart and being reliable to others. He genuinely treated others with kindness and care.

Chris will be missed and remembered by his wife, LaKesha Ware; daughters, Deijia Lewis, Morrissa Lewis, Leondranae Price; sons, Tervarious (Bear) Ware, Davarian Lewis, Chris Lewis, Cri’Sean (Sean) Ware; sisters, Anna Faye Ware, Margret (Neckbone) Walker, Linda Ware, Diana (Albert) White, Stevette (Tudda) Owens, Towanda Ware; brothers, Michael Ware, Tyrone Lewis, Jerome Lewis; nephews, Caprice Ware, Narai Hayes (Zipporah), Reginald Lewis, Orlando Owens, Michael Ware Jr., Rickey Nelson Jr., Christopher (Jaboo) Ware, Alonzo (Bam-Bam) Gordon; nieces, Talitha Hayes, Marquita (Jason) Ivery, Syeria Ware, Towanda (Tunchie) Abbott, Diane Nelson, Cecilia Gordon, Curleaner Wilson, Vera Gordon, Ricknissa Nelson, Jasmine Nelson, Mechel Ware.

Chris Ware was loved and will be remembered by a host of grandchildren, great-nieces, great-nephews and loved ones.

Christophe Ware was preceded in death by his parents, Lanzy Mae Ware, T.H. Lewis; sister, Shana Nelson; brother, Ricky C. Ware; nephews, Jorge Levesque, Marcell Ware, Isaac (Smurf) Lewis III; niece, Georgetta Ware; brother/best friend, Andre’ DeShawn Hicks.

A celebration of Christophe’s life and homegoing will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 12 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

