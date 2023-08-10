MOUNT PLEASANT — A 24-year-old Racine man faces almost 15 years in prison after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase while driving drunk.

Saul Rincon was charged Monday, Aug. 7, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count of attempting to flee police; a single misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle under the influence as a second offense, operating a vehicle after revocation, and resisting arrest; and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 14-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $92,500 in fines.

The criminal complaint: drunk driving, high-speed chase ensues during traffic stop

According to the criminal complaint, Mount Pleasant police at 1:26 a.m. Monday, August 7, observed at Spring Street and Green Bay Road traveling at speeds of 75 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone and veering from lane to lane. Officers went in pursuit, and the driver — later identified as Rincon — finally pulled over on Rapids Drive.

When police approached the vehicle, they made contact with Rincon and noted the strong smell of intoxicants and several open containers in the car. Rincon took off again, avoiding stop sticks and driving over several others, following a zig-zag route through Mount Pleasant and Racine, the complaint continues.

According to the criminal complaint, officers finally took Rincon into custody at Washington Avenue and West Boulevard. When he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, Rincon stated he wanted a lawyer. A warrant was obtained for a legal blood draw, the results of which were not yet available for his initial appearance.

Rincon was assigned a $3,500 bond and ordered to not possess or consume any alcohol and no driving at all. He will next be in court on Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing.