SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — A series of high-speed pursuits with a motorcycle in recent weeks eventually led authorities to a 20-year-old Thiensville man, who now faces three felony charges as a result.

Alexander Salefsky remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. He is charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, which each carry a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine, along with a felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer.

The additional felony carries a maximum prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

The criminal complaint: motorcycle involved in series of high-speed chases

A Village of Caledonia Police officer attempted to stop Salefsky’s motorcycle on July 21 because it didn’t have license plates.

The officer clocked the defendant’s motorcycle at 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, and when he attempted to stop Salefsky, he allegedly led police on a 3.5-mile pursuit that eventually was terminated in Oak Creek.

During the pursuit, the officer stated that Salefsky made six illegal passes between other vehicles and reached a top speed of 114 mph.

Two days later, the Racine County Sheriff’s Department reported a reckless driver with the same color motorcycle and same clothing weaving in and out of traffic at a top speed of 150 mph on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 in Racine County.

The following week, the same officer in the initial pursuit observed Salefsky as he traveled on Douglas Avenue, but he was unable to locate the defendant, the complaint states. A detective in Milwaukee then observed Salefsky on the same motorcycle on Aug. 9, and he eventually made contact with the defendant at his residence.

Salefsky admitted he had been the operator engaged in the pursuit in Caledonia. He stated he didn’t stop because he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or plates and was currently on probation on a separate matter. He also stated he had engaged in similar conduct in both Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

Salefsky is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Aug. 16, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.