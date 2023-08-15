Obituary for Douglas Lloyd Andrewski

April 13, 1955 – August 11, 2023

Douglas Lloyd Andrewski, 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Born April 13, 1955, to Raymond and Louise (née Yunger) Andrewski, Doug was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and earned a bachelor’s and a master’s from UW-Parkside.

With his lifelong passion for physical fitness, Doug championed the pursuit of wellness and dedicated his time to mentoring and coaching anyone who was willing to make the effort. From state championships in wrestling to numerous bodybuilding victories, Doug first made his name known as a fierce competitor, but was ultimately recognized as a mentor among his peers and a pillar to the bodybuilding community.

Beyond the world of bodybuilding, Doug extended his passion to mentoring and empowering the youth in our community. He had unwavering faith in the transformative power of sports, fitness and education in shaping young lives to instill important life lessons. Whether it was coaching youth baseball and football, volunteering as a business mentor in high school programs, or serving on the Racine Unified School District school board, he modeled how service, education, motivation and dedication could conquer most challenges.

Doug’s impact went beyond just coaching and physical training. He was widely known for his always-on sense of humor, kindness and genuine interest in the well-being of others. The doors to his personal gym were always open, and his abundant words of wisdom left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who met him, because of his extraordinary gift for making everyone feel like a member of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, John (Danielle); daughter, Nicole (Anthony); grandchildren, Natalie, Sofia, Fiona, John “Jack” Jr., and Dean; brothers, David (Audrey) and Dennis (Gail); parents-in-law, Emil and Carol Hess; siblings-in-law, Robert (Linda), James, Julie (Robert), Michelle, David (Angie); and nieces and nephews, Becki, Brenda, Robyn, Michael, Casey, Danielle, Robbyn, Carrie, Denise, David, Sam, and Gracie, Vivian, Jensen, Karlie, Sydney and Jason, as well as his wide extended family, both biological and chosen.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Louise; and brother, Donald.

Services

Visitation for Douglas Lloyd Andrewski will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 18 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, with a service celebrating Doug’s life to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery with a reception to follow.

Obituary and photo of Douglas Lloyd Andrewski courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.