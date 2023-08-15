Obituary for Karla F. Biehn

June 22, 1971 - August 11, 2023

Karla F. Biehn, 52, of Carney, Mich., passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, Aug. 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on June 22, 1971, in Racine, the daughter of Dennis and Barbara (née Horvath) McClure. Karla was raised in Racine and graduated from J. I. Case High School.

On Aug. 15, 1992, Karla married Michael William Biehn at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Racine. Karla worked as a bartender at Heritage Restaurant in Racine. Once married, Karla spent her time as a devoted mother to her two beautiful children and was a loving wife to Mike.

Karla loved games of all kinds. She was very smart and would most often win. She was also a big movie fan. Karla was very artistic and loved to do ceramic projects and paint her nails along with her daughter and friends. She enjoyed being involved with everything that had to do with her children. If it was football, cheerleading or robotics, Karla was always there to support them. She was a very selfless person and always made sure everyone was taken care of at all times. During the last few years, Mike and Karla found a love for wine and traveled around to various wineries and enjoyed many laughs along their journeys.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Biehn, of Carney; mother, Barbara McClure, of Racine; children, Samantha Biehn (Jared Micheau), of Powers, Mich., and Jacob (Brooke) Biehn, of Norway, Mich.; brother, Dennis (Kris) McClure of Wisconsin; father-in-law, William (Carol) Biehn, of The Villages, Fla.; brother- and sister-in-law, Jim and Suzy Moczynski; niece, Danielle Moczynski; nephews, Luke Moczynski, Andrew McClure, and Benjamin McClure; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis McClure; and mother-in-law, Barbara Biehn.

Services

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. (EST) on Aug. 16 at Crawford Funeral Chapel in Michigan. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 18 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. The funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine.

Obituary and photo of Karla F. Biehn courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.