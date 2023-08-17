Obituary for Carl Henry Simon

August 8, 1955 – August 11, 2023

Carl Henry Simon, 68, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at his home on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Carl Henry Simon

A lifetime resident, Carl was born in Racine on Aug. 8, 1955, to the late William B. and Geraldine E. (née Chapman) Simon. He attended St. Edward Catholic Church and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1973. On Aug. 13, 1977, in St. Lucy Catholic Church, Carl was united in marriage with the love of his life, Kimberly A. (née Haumersen) Simon.

Carl was employed by the Racine Journal Times from age 16 until 61, retiring as the head of the pressroom after nearly 46 years of service. Carl was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. He had also been active with the 5th Street Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 1992. Among his interests, Carl enjoyed scuba diving, woodworking and building, and was an extreme American Flyer model train buff. Above all, Carl loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Kim; their children, Becky (Brian) Spanke and Nick (Anita) Simon; grandchildren, Delaney and Bennett Spanke; siblings, Mary Bielefeldt, Gerald (Shirley) Simon, Terry Metzger, Cathy (Don) Adamczyk, Tom (Kathy) Simon, Bea (Doug) Pahl, Ed (Joan) Simon, Julie Simon, Greg (Lyn) Simon and Chris (Mary) Simon; mother-in-law, Jan Haumersen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by brothers, William and Don Simon; and father-in-law, Jim Haumersen.

Services

Services will be held at noon on Aug. 23 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Fr. Lawrence J. Chapman officiating. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 23 in the funeral home.

Memorials to one of Carl’s favorite places to volunteer, Evergreen Academy, have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Carl Henry Simon courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.