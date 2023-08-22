RACINE COUNTY — The Village of Caledonia Police Department and Caledonia Fire Department are hosting their annual Community Care Days on Aug. 25 at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.
Community Care Days
From 3 to 8 p.m., the public is invited out to the family-friendly beer garden within Franksville Memorial Park to meet members of the local police and fire departments while enjoying the craft selections available from Franksville Craft Beer Garden.
Touch-a-truck
Community Care Days will feature multiple opportunities to touch a truck and interact with various equipment provided by numerous community members, businesses and organizations.
The following groups are scheduled to be on-site on Saturday:
- Caledonia Police
- Caledonia Fire
- Caledonia Highway
- Caledonia Utility
- Don’s Towing
- FBI
- First Student Bus Company
- Flight For Life (pending emergencies)
- Floyd’s Towing
- Michel’s Towing
- Other large equipment, machines and vehicles
Food Trucks
On the night of the Community Care Days, the following food trucks will be present:
- Roll MKE
- Pico’s Tacos
- Das Brat & Pretzel
- Culver’s Custard
In addition, there will be 26 Wisconsin-based Craft Beers on tap, wine, White Claw, and Sprecher Root Beer for beverages from the beer garden.
Live music
This Friday, Koltrane Acoustic will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden. More information about the event can be found online.
