RACINE COUNTY — The Village of Caledonia Police Department and Caledonia Fire Department are hosting their annual Community Care Days on Aug. 25 at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

Community Care Days

From 3 to 8 p.m., the public is invited out to the family-friendly beer garden within Franksville Memorial Park to meet members of the local police and fire departments while enjoying the craft selections available from Franksville Craft Beer Garden.

Touch-a-truck

Community Care Days will feature multiple opportunities to touch a truck and interact with various equipment provided by numerous community members, businesses and organizations.

The following groups are scheduled to be on-site on Saturday:

Caledonia Police

Caledonia Fire

Caledonia Highway

Caledonia Utility

Don’s Towing

FBI First Student Bus Company

Flight For Life (pending emergencies)

Floyd’s Towing

Michel’s Towing

Other large equipment, machines and vehicles

Food Trucks On the night of the Community Care Days, the following food trucks will be present: Roll MKE

Pico’s Tacos

Das Brat & Pretzel

Culver’s Custard In addition, there will be 26 Wisconsin-based Craft Beers on tap, wine, White Claw, and Sprecher Root Beer for beverages from the beer garden.

Live music

This Friday, Koltrane Acoustic will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden. More information about the event can be found online.