RACINE COUNTY — An Apple Watch detected a crash in the Town of Dover early Thursday morning leading emergency responders to render aid to one individual.

According to Apple, the Crash Detection feature works by notifying emergency personnel based on the measurement of a sudden spike in gravity, or g-forces on impact.

The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of County Highway A, also known as Plank Road, and County Highway N, also known as Downy Drive.

Due to Crash Detection, a setting available on iPhones and Apple Watches, the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) was aware and able to respond to the emergency.

Locating the vehicle and injured individual

While en route to the scene of the crash, updated information was received and indicated that responding deputies located the vehicle about 100 feet off the roadway to the south of the intersection.

Upon locating, it was discovered that the vehicle was on its roof. First responders determined that the driver was breathing but not responsive.

KFRD units arrived on the scene and determined that stabilization of the vehicle was necessary before the patient could be safely extricated.

Flight for Life needed

Due to the individual’s condition, Flight for Life was requested. A Landing Zone was established on Plank Road, just west of the intersection of Downy Drive.

In addition, the Union Grove – Yorkville Fire Department was also requested. They assisted with Landing Zone operations.

Emergency crews were able to stabilize the vehicle, render aid to the individual involved in the crash and begin extrication efforts, which were successfully completed.

Once stabilized, the individual was taken for air transport to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee by Fight for Life.

KFRD notes the individual left the scene with serious injuries.

The scene of the crash was turned over to Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies for accident investigation, per KFRD.

Technology impacts a life

“Because of darkness and the distance from the roadway, if it wasn’t for the Apple Watch, the vehicle likely would not have been discovered for at least another two hours,” said Ronald Molnar, Chief of Kansasville Fire & Rescue in a statement. “Amazing technology that clearly impacted a person’s life.”

The recording of the call from the Apple Watch can be listened to below.

Crash Detection available

The Crash Detection feature is available for the following devices: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest version of iOS. Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest version of watchOS.

STOCK IMAGE

Learn about how to manage this feature on your device by reading more here.

On supported models, crash detection is turned on by default.

Apple suggests that users take the following steps to ensure that devices are able to share the information that your emergency contacts and emergency responders need.

The following information should be set up:

To alert your emergency contacts and share your Medical ID with emergency responders, set up your Medical ID and your emergency contacts in the Health app.

To share your location with your emergency contacts, turn on Location Services for Emergency SOS: On your iPhone, tap Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services, and make sure Emergency Calls & SOS is turned on.

It is important to note that this feature cannot detect all crashes. In case of an emergency, it is important to call 911 for help.

More information about the life-saving feature can be found online.