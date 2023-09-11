Promotions are the top marketing tool to attract customers to online gambling websites: there’s nothing more delightful for users than receiving free credits and spending them on top slots. Therefore, the gaming industry’s stiff competition forces online casinos to implement different perks for their members. The sector is growing globally, and Wisconsin is no exception. On the other hand, some countries have shown a more significant evolution of casinos and sportsbooks – Canada is among them.

According to statistics, over 19 million Canadians gamble regularly. Considering the country’s population of 39 million people, it can be concluded that half of adult residents enjoy placing bets and playing casino games. And it’s predicted that entertainment won’t be so widespread without a well-thought-out marketing strategy implemented by local operators, including impressive bonuses for players.

Overview of Canadian online casino bonus strategies

Gambling companies do their best to engage new gamblers and keep the existing ones with fantastic promotions. However, it’s not enough to offer a $5 reward and hope that the player will remain loyal to the brand. Therefore, a complex approach is required to catch the user’s attention. Experts from WithCasinoBonus reviewed all legal casinos in Canada, their bonuses, requirements, and loyalty programs and they only confirmed it. Canadian online casinos offer a broad choice of promotions, so have a look at the popular ones:

No deposit offers allow trying some slots or table games at the casino’s expense and even winning some cash. As a rule, it’s a free bonus available after registration: a couple of bucks to enjoy games or several spins on pokies.

Sign-up bonuses are the most widespread option. They usually allow newly registered members to multiply their initial deposit and get some free spins for featured slots.

Loyalty programs are a whole journey through the gambling world. The more a user deposits and gambles, the more rewards they receive eventually. Such VIP schemes usually involve free spins, deposit boosts, exclusive promo codes, and many more.

Cashback is another way for casinos to keep players’ attention. This bonus allows users to get a partial refund after failures, which is beneficial since losses are inevitable in gambling.

These are only some promotions available for players, and their number grows daily. Casinos successfully implement the bonus strategy to attract users to online platforms and increase revenue. British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s PlayNow platform is one of the examples of a really working promotional campaign. It offers lotteries, casino games, and sports betting: all the entertainment types are gathered in one place. PlayNow provides sign-up rewards, prize draws, and lots of jackpots for members. Such an approach allows it to remain a leader despite multiple other gambling companies entering the market.

Regulatory and legal considerations

Online gambling is illegal in Wisconsin, but locals can join social casinos, which don’t imply investments and cash prizes. According to the law, promotions are also prohibited. Therefore, implementing the Canadian system will require significant amendments to legislation. And unfortunately, there are no signs that they are on the agenda for the government.

If gambling was legal within the state, Wisconsin gambling law could have adopted the Canadian promotions model, allowing residents to participate in gambling and betting activities with additional benefits. Such an approach would have multiple benefits:

Gambling companies will bring additional revenue to the regional budget.

Online casinos would have a broader market and pay more taxes, respectively.

Risk fans won’t search for underground gaming clubs and will gamble fairly and safely.

These reasons are still insufficient for the government to legalize gambling, but we don’t know what the future holds. Maybe the laws will change soon, and casino fans will have the chance to enjoy the best virtual gaming establishments with lucrative bonuses.

Real-world examples of success

Wisconsin may adopt New Jersey’s experience concerning gambling. The activity is allowed and regulated in the state, so online casinos can cover the market. Of course, the high risk of gambling addiction is why many regions’ governments don’t allow this entertainment. On the other hand, this issue is being resolved by implementing additional mechanisms like self-exclusion programs and strict control over time spent on casino websites.

Overall, the casino strategy implemented by New Jersey casinos is worth attention. The main points to consider include the following:

Compelling bonus offers: welcome deals, tournaments, loyalty programs

A broad choice of games for all tastes, both free and for real money

Higher payouts as compared to competitors

Availability of numerous payment systems, allowing low deposits

PlayStar, one of the top New Jersey virtual casinos, successfully used all the above points to attract thousands of players to the platform. Its promotions are something from heaven, which is why gamblers remain loyal to the brand for a long time. Of course, the gaming establishment never stops developing, supporting all the latest trends: it’s the best way to stay competitive.

Moreover, many casinos have already implemented AI into their activities, and the technology is quickly gaining popularity in the gambling market. It allows them to analyze customer preferences and offer them exactly what they need. For instance, specialized games and exclusive promo codes will melt the hearts of even the pickiest players.

Final insight

Implementing the Canadian bonus strategies would be beneficial for the Wisconsin gambling market. Both players and online casinos will receive their rewards. Users will get access to highly rated online casinos and exclusive promotional programs, while gaming platforms gain client loyalty and more profits. Providing a well-thought-out bonus system is the primary driver for the development of the gambling sphere, which is evolving day by day.