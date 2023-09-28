RAYMOND — The Raymond School Board voted 4-1 in a closed session on Wednesday not to renew the contract of Principal Jeff Peterson.

Audrey Kostuch, president of the board, read from a prepared statement, “Please understand this does not mean that Mr. Peterson’s employment is terminated or even that his contract is non-renewed.”

She told the public the vote was part of the process while the board considered a non-renewal of his contract.

Jeff Peterson talks to supporters at the meeting Wednesday evening. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

However, on Thursday morning Peterson was reportedly placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the building by Superintendent Michael Garvey, while staff and students looked on.

Garvey made no immediate statement to the public.

The issue between the Raymond School Board and Peterson was not disclosed. Kostuch said only the decision for non-renewal was “based on Jeff’s performance as reflected in his personnel file.”

However, supporters believe the new conservative school board wanted a principal whose values were more in line with their own.

Amy Helvick was the only board member to vote against the measure.

Crowd comes out in force to support Peterson

Peterson remains popular with staff and parents, who showed up in force at the special meeting to show their support.

Parents and teachers stood in a light rain more than an hour before the meeting was set to begin with signs that read, “Keep Principal Peterson.”

Supporters showed up more than an hour before meeting with “Keep Principal Peterson” signs. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

After the vote, supporters surrounded Peterson as one of them called out, “This is the greatest principal you’re ever going to meet in your lifetime, right here, that’s all I have to say.”

Peterson spoke to the crowd, remembering the years he spent as a student at Raymond School.

“I’ve said it before and I can’t say it enough, the last few weeks and months are certainly a time for me to reflect on why I became an educator and the motivation to serve Raymond School is because this is the building that inspired me to do what I do for a career and a living,” he said.

“I have only continued to be motivated to come to work every day because I serve teachers, I serve students, and this community school should be the best place on earth for our kids, as far as I’m concerned, and I will continue to serve them,” he concluded.

Board meets in seclusion

The Raymond School Board met in seclusion and the proceedings were played on a screen set up in the cafeteria.

Allegedly, the board received threatening letters. According to Kostuch, they were advised by law enforcement to do so for reasons of safety.

The board members declined to comment, otherwise, on the advice of legal counsel.