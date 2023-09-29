Modern online casinos offer many bonuses to attract new customers/anchor existing ones, and free spins are one of them. The essence of this promotion is to provide the player with free spins on featured games, which you can receive by performing certain actions.

There may be creating a casino account and making the minimum qualifying deposit or receiving a new level within the internal VIP program. With a strategic approach, this bonus allows you to win significantly, even with a minimum deposit.

Therefore, gambling experts of CasinoDeps platform have set a goal to describe for you all the key points that must be considered to get the maximum from an FS offer on any gaming site.

Why free spins rewards at online casinos are so popular

The main reason for the free spins no-deposit bonuses popularity is the low risk of losing bankroll while playing your favorite games. Newly registered players benefit from bonus spins on sign up without a deposit since it is a chance to try out a casino risk-free and win money.

In addition to the opportunity to win with minimal risk, this bonus applies to slots, which constitute the top game category at any casino. Thus, according to statistics, about 48% of active US and New Zealand casino users prefer these games.

Useful tips for increasing your winnings with free spins

Before accepting such a tempting bonus, remember that the casino does not give away money for anything, and FS promo does not guarantee a 100% win. To put everything in order, we have described below all the key points that you should consider, from checking bonus T&Cs to joining the casino loyalty program.

Consider the terms and conditions of every free spins promotion

T&Cs are the first thing you must consider before claiming a reward. Reliable casinos always provide this information in the appropriate bonus section, or you can find it out by contacting the customer support service.

Here are several bonus features to consider:

Wagering requirements

The maximum winning amount you can get

A specific slot that is eligible for the FS promotion

Minimum and maximum bet sums you can use for wagering

Always read the fine text since the bonus T&Cs may be a little tricky at some casinos. It helps realistically assess your ability to fulfil all the conditions on time without spoiling your gaming experience. Do not neglect to visit the themed forums to get a big picture about the promo from other real casino users.

Take into account validity period of particular bonus spins

Free spins, like most casino bonuses, are active only for a specified period. After this period, the casino will automatically cancel the bonus, and you cannot withdraw funds. Therefore, you must determine whether you can fulfil all the wagering requirements before expiration. If there is no expiration date in the bonus description, it is better to use help from casino experts.

Picking games with high RTP rates and bonus features

As mentioned above, most free spin offers are only available for use on certain slots. But if you are lucky enough to activate the promo without this condition, you can choose games with different RTPs and volatilities. The gameplay is influenced by such factors as RTP and volatility of slots.

RTP tells about the theoretical payout rate that you can receive. For example, if a slot has an RTP of 97%, then the player would expect, on average, a return of $97 for every $100 bet. So, it is better to choose games with a high Return-To-Player. Typically, an RTP of 91% is considered low, while 98% is high.

Also, pay attention to volatility, which determines the frequency of winnings and their amount. High volatility means that you get bigger winnings but rarely, and vice versa. If possible, choose games with additional features, including multipliers, bonus rounds, wilds, and scatters. They may diversify your gameplay and give you an additional chance to win.

Take advantage of welcome offers and reload bonuses

To increase your winnings from free spins, do not neglect additional bonus opportunities, including welcome rewards and reload promotions. In the first case, you receive an impressive amount on your first deposit and, as usual, free spins on featured games. For example, a $200 bonus + 50 FS on the Mechanical Clover slot.

Reload bonuses are designed for existing users playing for real money and give a certain percentage of the deposit they make—for example, 75% on the second deposit amount of at least $200.

Join the casino’s loyalty scheme

This option is available for registered users and aims to encourage them to keep playing. As part of the loyalty program, you can receive personalized bonuses, increased cashback, access to exclusive events, or even expensive prizes (for example, a trip to Las Vegas or a sports car). The VIP program creates an additional moment of engagement.

It typically consists of several levels through which you gradually move up, fulfilling certain conditions. There may be tournament participation, betting a certain deposit amount, or inviting players.

The final word

Free spins bonus is a popular option that can be either an independent reward or a part of other promotions. It allows you to get cash prizes, hone your strategy, or simply enjoy top slots with minimal risk to the bankroll. It’s worth mentioning that any free spins promotion is first of all offered as a source of entertainment and not as a chance to gain profit.

Another crucial thing is that you should always consider T&Cs and compare free promotions with other rewards like reload and welcome bonuses.