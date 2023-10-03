Choosing a safe and reliable online casino today is tough even for the most experienced gamblers. Moreover, this task gets even more overwhelming if you are new to this industry as there are simply so many choices. Even though online casinos try hard to look legit, they are not all created equal.

Today, scammers are getting creative and it is often hard to tell if a casino is safe at first glance. That is why you need some help from experts.

And even though you might not be able to directly contact experts and experienced players, there are ways to utilize their advice from the internet and use that knowledge to find a reliable online casino. To help you get started on the quest of searching for a safe casino, here are the most common and safest tips from experts.

Look for a license for online casinos

When taking your pick among the sea of online casinos, the first step toward finding a safe one is to look for a license. Many online casinos will proudly display their license number and regulating body as they want to let their players know that they are legit, legal, and safe.

There are many places to look for the license on the casino website, and the most reliable ones will display it at an obvious place. For example, if you look at the Sky City Online Casino website, you will see that they proudly display their license and regulatory body in the footer of their website. That way, any player can see the license and even check its legality at any time.

Also, when looking for a license you should know which regulating bodies carry the most authority. The UK Gambling Commission is the most popular regulating body, but there are others, too. Malta Gambling Authority is another one, as well as Macau Gaming, Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, and many others.

Check the reputation

The second important step is to check the reputation of the online casino you would like to pick. They might have a license and everything, but the way they treat their players is also important. To get started, you should check how long the casino has been operating with a quick search on Google. Then, you can find some forums where people exchange experiences and tips. Plus, you can look for an expert review of the casino you’d like to trust and see what they are saying about the processes and how the casino operates.

Also, there are a few red flags that you shouldn’t neglect, including:

Complaints about rigged software

Payouts fails or slow payouts

Complaints about customer service

Frequent game crashes

Unresolved disputes between the casino and the players.

Pay attention to security measures

Since you have to leave personal information and your payment information at a casino, it is obvious that you expect your data to be safe. To ensure the safety of your own info, you should only trust a casino that has tight security measures. And all safe and reliable casinos will pay special attention to that element. There are a few easy steps to check if a casino is secured:

Make sure there is an SSL encryption symbol in the address bar while you are on the casino website

Press CTRL+F keys and type in ‘security’, ‘firewall’, or ‘encryption’ in the terms and conditions of the casino

Check their Privacy Policy for the same words as above.

What you should be looking for here are the SSL encryption protocols, or the little padlock symbol in the address bar. Also, you should check for firewalls that are there to prevent unauthorized access and check if they conduct regular security audits. Lastly, check if the casino has strict protocols that address vulnerabilities and minimize damage if the worst-case scenario happens.

Check the payment methods

As you will be depositing and withdrawing money, you want those transactions to be protected. That is why it is important to check the casino’s payment methods and how reliable they are. The most secure payment methods are the well-known and popular ones, including PayPal, credit/debit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, and similar. Additionally, you can check yourself how safe the transactions are:

Go to the Deposit section of the website and look for that little padlock symbol

Verify the types of payment methods and see if there is at least one that you trust and use

Read the terms and conditions regarding payment information

Check the payments policy and if the casino provides one.

And don’t forget to research if people are complaining about the payout speeds.

It is easy to get overwhelmed and feel lost when looking for an online casino. There are many fake websites that want to scam you, but there are ways to spot those and stay safe. Your best bet is to follow these tips on finding a safe casino and to always read reviews and talk to other players on forums and other websites. People will provide you with the most sincere experience and they are your friends in these situations.