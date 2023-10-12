CALEDONIA – Caledonia Village Trustee Tony Hammes has resigned from the Village Board. He informed the board that he is moving out of state.
The remaining five trustees will appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of the Trustee #3 term which runs until April 2025.
An applicant must be a qualified elector, age 18 or older and a village resident. Wisconsin state law prohibits anyone who has been convicted of a felony in any court from holding an elected office unless the person has been pardoned of the conviction.
Applicants for the Caledonia Trustee #3 seat are asked to send a completed application and a resume to: Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, Racine, WI 53402 c/o Village Clerk, or email jhoeffert@caledonia-wi.gov.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. Caledonia village trustees are paid an annual salary of $6,000.
Hammes’ political involvement
Hammes was elected to a two-year term on the Village Board in April 2023 defeating the incumbent Bill Folk.
Hammes, a digital marketing specialist, has been an active participant in local politics. In November 2022, he was the Democratic Party candidate for Assembly District 62. He lost to the incumbent, Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Wind Point. Prior to that, he was an unsuccessful candidate for the Racine Unified School District Board.
Earlier this year, Hammes filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as a Democratic Party candidate for the Wisconsin 1st Congressional District seat currently held by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville. FEC online records indicate that his campaign had not raised or spent any funds.
Local ties
InSinkErator
The family has local ties that reach back to the invention of the famed garbage disposal, InSinkErator. John W. Hammes (1895-1953), a Racine architect, developed the food waste disposal in his basement workshop and began commercial production in 1938.
Hammes Field
Hammes Field, a state-of-the-art football field that sits next to Case High School, is named after Don Hammes and was made possible by a $250,000 donation from the family in 1995.
