RACINE COUNTY — UW-Extension of Racine County offers a Gazpacho recipe this fall to help Wisconsinites hang onto summer.

This Farmers Market Gazpacho recipe utilizes in-season produce that is still available either in your own backyard or at local farmers markets and adds a touch of multiple ingredients that bring flavor to life.

The recipe available can made in approximately an hour. It makes four servings.

According to the recipe, garlic, cumin and lemon juice give a zesty flavor to this cold, blended vegetable soup. Cilantro added at the end leaves a refreshing pop of flavor.

While not a warm soup, this cold puree gives one last taste of summer to those who make the recipe. Want to make the gazpacho your own? Substitute and add ingredients you have left over in your fridge or available from the last of your garden’s harvest.

When complete, enjoy it as a lunch or dinner.

Farmers Market Gazpacho

The recipe provided by UW-Extension is available in English and Spanish.

About UW-Extension

UW-Extension’s mission is to connect people with the University of Wisconsin. Extension Racine County is a partnership among Racine County, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USDA, and local partners and volunteers.

Racine County residents are connected to vital resources through this resourceful outlet.

Quartley recipes are provided to the Racine County Eye and are available to help provide healthy and affordable options to those in the area.

More information about the program can be found on the UW-Extension website.