UNION GROVE — Union Grove Union High School students have saved a total of $385,856.30 during the 2022-2023 school year through transcripted credit courses.

A total of 821 Broncos have contributed to the success of the amount saved by taking these courses. This is also an increase from the previous year when there were 627 students participating.

Transcripted credit courses pay off

According to the school, transcripted credit is a form of dual enrollment credit that empowers high school students to earn both high school and college credit by taking an approved college-level course at the high school, taught by a qualified high school teacher.

By taking transcripted credit courses, high school students get a head start on their college education.

In doing so, they reduce the financial burden that often comes with taking college courses due to being able to take the classes during their high school careers.

The courses allow students to excel academically, but also to make substantial strides in their personal and financial growth.

Educators aid financial success

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the educators who have made this achievement possible. Our teachers have gone above and beyond, providing our students with an exceptional learning experience. Their extra effort, dedication, and expertise have paved the way for our students’ remarkable success in transcripted credit courses,” stated the school.

The following educators have been instrumental in guiding the Broncos students on their journey to

academic and financial success:

Arielle Krzciuk

Brianna Laabs

Carrie Jacobs

Dustin Doberstein

Eric Swanson Khloe Lory

Kristin Sobczyk

Nick Baldwin

Ryan Boylen

Erik Wolbach

Partnership with Gateway Technical College

In addition, the success of this program is possible because of the vital partnership the school has with Gateway Technical College. Likewise, Katie Graf and her team, who are in charge of High School Partnerships help to make education and finance a top priority for students.

“Their collaboration has been instrumental in providing our students with access to these transcripted credit courses, further enhancing our students’ opportunities for success,” the school said.

At this time, Union Grove Union High School proudly holds the title of the #1 high school for transcripted credit savings in Racine and Kenosha counties.

They believe in the collective effort of the students, teachers and the entire school community that has made the program what it is today at the school in Union Grove.