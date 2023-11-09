As Daylight Saving Time ends, it’s a good time to reflect on how important better sleep is to our overall health. Exercise, diet and sleep are the three pillars of health, yet an estimated 35% of adults aren’t getting enough quality sleep. It’s amazing that we spend a third of our life sleeping, but as a culture, we continue to minimize its importance to health and well-being.

We assume that waking up sleepy and unrefreshed is just a normal part of working or getting older. Many of us even consider short sleep duration a “badge of honor” of how hard we are working. Important healing processes occur while we sleep, and neglecting this pillar of health can have long-term consequences.

1. What happens while we sleep?

Better sleep is critical for wound healing, tissue repair, heart health, brain health and mental health. Good sleep has even been shown to have potent anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, many hormones in our body have a 24-hour circadian rhythm. Disruptions to our circadian rhythm can have a big impact on health.

For example, stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline are supposed to decrease during quality sleep, but instead surge during interrupted sleep and remain higher than normal all day during chronic sleep deprivation. These changes can induce chronic health problems because they disrupt our body’s natural circadian rhythm.

2. How can this affect our overall health?

Not getting enough sleep puts our body under extra stress. Research has shown that people who habitually get less than six hours of sleep have higher rates of cancer, heart disease and pre-diabetes.

Poor sleep quality from sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, (repeated breathing interruptions during sleep), insomnia, (difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep), can also have a significant impact on our quality of life. These conditions are linked to an increased risk of depression, memory and concentration problems, and decreased libido.

3. How can sleep impact heart health?

Insomnia can lead to a quicker heart rate with anxiety and stress, which can contribute to high blood pressure, which impacts the heart.

When it comes to sleep disorders, sleep apnea, or repeated breathing interruptions with sleep is a significant risk for various forms of heart disease. Untreated sleep apnea has been linked with atrial fibrillation (Afib) and heart failure.

Untreated sleep apnea can also increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes. Breathing interruptions from sleep apnea trigger an “emergency response” in the body, which elevates the blood pressure and increases the heart rate. In effect, the heart is repeatedly experiencing “fight or flight” mode during sleep. All of that wear and tear over time takes a toll on the heart.

4. How can we get better sleep?

The average adult reports that they need seven to nine hours of sleep per night to feel fully refreshed. However, there is no “magic number” because our individual need for sleep depends on our genetics, our age and our overall health – everyone is going to be a little different. We should all strive for whatever amount of sleep that leaves us refreshed on awakening.

If you can wake up without an alarm and feel refreshed, that tells you that your body is caught up on sleep. For most of us, that means a minimum of six hours and ideally seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night.

If you aren’t waking up feeling refreshed, take some time to reflect on your nightly habits. Late night technology use, watching television in bed and consuming alcohol or caffeine in the evening can contribute to poor sleep. Try putting your phone away in another room, avoid caffeine or alcohol later in the day and be mindful of bedtime television consumption. Addressing these habits may help improve your sleep quality.

5. When is it time to see a doctor?

If you consistently wake up feeling unrefreshed, wake up too early, can’t get to sleep or can’t stay asleep – talk to your doctor. Sometimes poor sleep is a straightforward issue that your primary care physician can address. If your symptoms persist, or if you wake up choking or gasping for air or experience loud snoring that wakes up others or yourself – ask to speak with a sleep specialist.

About the authors

Jay Balachandran, MD, specializes in pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine and sleep medicine with Madison Medical Affiliates. He sees patients at 788 North Jefferson Street in Milwaukee. For appointments call 414-274-6259.