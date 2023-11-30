Want an autograph from Chucky Hepburn? How about an appearance from Connor Essegian at your event?

With payments for Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, in full swing across college athletics, the student-athletes of the Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball team post starting prices for a variety of services offered through their opendorse portal.

These services include Cameo-style shoutouts, autographs, personal appearances, social media posts and a category labeled “pitch anything.” The portal does not list prices for brand and advertising deals, like the one Conner Essegian has with Pepsi.

The NIL landscape is brand new, and a wild one. There’s no reporting on what players are making, so it’s unclear what the market is, i.e. what individual players are making.

NIL prices: from most to least expensive

While most of the names on this list have an average price that feels about right, you might be shocked at at least one name down the list. Oh, and it turns out appearances by basketball players are pretty pricey.

Guard Connor Essegian – Average price $465

One of the more entrepreneurial Badgers, Essegian lit it up last year as a true freshman with a pure stroke from behind the arc. He quickly moved into the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the first few games, and broke the school record for most 3-pointers made in a freshman campaign. His most expensive NIL option is an autograph starting at $750, while his cheapest is a social media post starting at $250.

Guard Chucky Hepburn – Average price $160

Not much has to be said about Hepburn, now in his Junior year. He’s started every game since he arrived in Madison, and is the official leader of the team. Now that Hepburn has a little help on the offensive side with Storr, I’m hoping to see his assists tick up. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $322, while his cheapest is a pitch anything for $91.

Forward Gus Yalden – Average price $135

The Gus Bus has arrived in Madison, and he did enough establishing his brand on social media in the last year or two to deserve some higher NIL prices. While he has not factored into the team right away, Yalden clearly has a ton of talent. His most expensive option is an appearance starting at $250, while his cheapest is an autograph for $75. He also sells Gus Bus merchandise on his website.

Forward Tyler Wahl – Average price $74.20

The backbone of this Wisconsin team, Wahl enters his fifth year as a graduate student. Wahl does a little bit of everything for the Badgers, finishing last season ranked second in rebounding, third in assists, third in steals and fourth in scoring. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $159, while his cheapest is a pitch anything for $45.

Forward Nolan Winter – Average price $55

One of the most surprising developments of this season has been the play of the freshman 7-footer Winter. I think many assumed the most important big man of this recruiting class would be the highly recruited Gus Yalden, but Winter has contributed meaningful minutes already this season. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $145, while his cheapest is a pitch anything starting at $23.

Guard AJ Storr – Average price $54.80

You might want to get in on the ground floor here, because I think Storr’s NIL prices will only continue to rise this season. The sophomore transfer from St. John’s has been one of the top scorers for the Badgers this season, getting the nod as a starter to begin the 2023-24 campaign. Storr’s most expensive option is an appearance starting at $139, while his cheapest is a pitch anything starting at $21.

Guard Jack Janicki – Average price $54.80

I’m pretty sure the new guys all got basically the same prices, because Janicki as a preferred walk-on has essentially the same prices as Storr. Janicki comes to Wisconsin from Minnesota though, which always makes me smile. Take that, Gophers! His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $139, while his cheapest is a pitch anything starting at $21.

Guard Ross Candelino – Average price $54.80

All love to Candelino here, but his prices make absolutely no sense. The sophomore walk-on saw as many minutes as Issac Gard last season, and doesn’t project for any more this year. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $139, while his cheapest is a pitch anything for $21. Maybe he has some dedicated fans in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Guard Kamari McGee – Average price $48.60

McGee is a junior transfer from UW-Green Bay who proved his worth as a backup point guard behind Hepburn last year. Despite averaging just seven minutes a game, McGee made an appearance in every Badger game in 2022-23. He’s a shorter guard but has a big personality. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $105, while his cheapest option is a pitch anything for just $32.

Guard John Blackwell – Average price $47.20

The relatively unheralded recruit Blackwell has been a meteor for the Badgers, forcing his way into the lineup and playing well beyond his years.. The guard shot nearly 50% from three point range as a high schooler, and was named the third-best recruit out of Michigan. Blackwell’s most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $100, while his cheapest is a pitch anything starting at $21. Get in while you can.

Guard Max Klesmit – Average price $36.80

Now a senior, Klesmit transferred back home to the Badgers after playing for Wofford in his freshman and sophomore campaigns. Klesmit is the team’s defensive stopper, and can shoot from distance at an efficient pace. He might be a casualty of Storr coming in, but should still get plenty of minutes this year. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $80, while his cheapest is a social media post starting at $22.

Forward Isaac Lindsey – Average price $29.20

Lindsey is technically a transfer after redshirting at UNLV due to injury his freshman year, but the preferred walk-on showed enough to earn a scholarship for the 2022-23 season. He never racked up many minutes, but provided a spark off the bench and the occasional offensive infusion with his jumpshot. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $63, while his cheapest is a social media post starting at $17.

Forward Carter Gilmore – Average price $28.60

Gilmore hasn’t quite lived up to expectations some put on his shoulders after leaving Arrowhead as the all-time leading scorer, but he’s put together quite a nice career at Wisconsin anyway. As a junior, Gilmore played in every game, averaging just over a basket per game. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $64, while his cheapest is a social media post starting at $17.

Center Steven Crowl – Average price $25.40

There’s always one price that shocks me when I put together these lists, and Big Steve’s fits that bill. The senior has been a massive part of the team for the past two seasons, and has taken most of the center minutes again this season. His most expensive option is an appearance starting at $61, while his cheapest is a social media post for $14.

Guard Luke Haertle – Average price $24.60

You might not have heard much about the walk-on Haertle last year, and that’s because he redshirted. But as a high schooler he cracked 2,000 total points, and led his team to a division 3 title his senior year. Haertle’s most expensive NIL option is a pitch anything starting at $50, while his cheapest option is a shoutout starting at $10.

Forward Chris Hodges – Average price $20.40

One of the more forgotten guys on this Badgers roster, Hodges has been buried on the depth chart for the past couple of seasons. In his redshirt freshman season Hodges only appeared in 14 games, totaling a high of six minutes in a single game. His most expensive option is an appearance starting at $42, while his cheapest is a tie between a $13 social media post or pitch anything.

Forward Markus Ilver – Average price $16.60

Ilver is another guy who hasn’t quite lived up to the hype when he came across the pond from Estonia, but he’s still a solid rotational piece. Hypothetically he has a pretty nice three point shot for a big man, but Badger fans haven’t seen too much of it so far. His most expensive NIL option is an appearance starting at $29, while his cheapest is a tie between a $10 social media shoutout or a pitch anything.

Guard Issac Gard – Average price $14

Being the coach’s son might help you get on the team, but it doesn’t exactly help you get minutes or money. Not to take away from his basketball skills, but Gard only played in five games for the Badgers last year, and likely won’t get many more in 2023-24. His most expensive NIL option is an autograph starting at $22, while his cheapest is a tie between a $10 shoutout or pitch anything.

