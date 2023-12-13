KENOSHA — In the upcoming school year, Kenosha Unified School District will close six schools, move one, and cut staff at another.

The decision came following a school board meeting on Dec. 12 where the board voted to make these changes, according to Racine County Eye partner TMJ4 News.

Reporter Mariam Mackar of TMJ4 News says the changes will be in place for the next academic year (2024-25) to offset an estimated $15 million budget deficit that the district is currently facing.

The district’s ongoing declining enrollment was also a factor in the decision.

Kenosha Unified closures and changes

TMJ4 has reported the following changes/closures are set for Kenosha Unified School District:

Closure: EBSOLA – Creative Arts (Boundary school only)

Closure: Jefferson

Closure: McKinley

Closure: Stocker Closure: Vernon

Closure: Lincoln

Moving: Washington to EBSOLA building

Downsizing: Reuther Central High School Staff will be reduced by 10 positions



