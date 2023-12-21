RACINE — Six babies, including a set of twins, are ready to celebrate their very first Christmas.
These six babies are currently admitted and will spend their first holiday season at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., in Racine in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Ascension nurses create a memorable moment
To make the season a little brighter, Santa’s elves (who are actually nurses) got to work to pull off a Christmas surprise for families with loved ones in the NICU.
Nurses Loretta Myers and Clarissa Jayma, brought a little Christmas spirit to the hospital to ensure everyone has a Happy Holiday ahead of them.
“(They) wanted to make sure the families of some of their tiniest patients were able to celebrate the upcoming holiday in a special way,” said the hospital. “Spending the holidays in the hospital can be especially difficult for families. To make it a little brighter, nurses created some magical and memorable photos for parents whose little ones have to spend their first Christmas in the hospital.”
Luckily, for Santa and the families of these six babies, the sweetest gift already arrived when they graced the world with their presence.
Now, they have a photo to remember the festive times.
Feeling festive
Amarian is holding a powerful sign that reads ‘believe’ whereas Carmello is snoozing in a cozy chair, holding a gingerbread cookie, underneath the Christmas tree.
Santa’s look-a-likes
Their fellow friends in the NICU have also joined in on the holiday happenings.
These pair of Santa’s look-a-likes seem as if they could be in charge of Christmas operations and delivering toys from one house to the next, but before they do that, Emmanuel and Harrison are taking a nap prior to the big festivities.
Double the fun
The sweetest bunch can be found snuggling in the NICU in Racine.
Mariela and Milana, twins, have each other to snuggle this Christmas. Their calling this time of year ‘snuggle season’ and have been coined the cutest and cuddliest twins in the hospital.
“We’ve been told all the babies made Santa’s Nice List this year,” said the hospital.
Making seasons bright
They may be small, but the true gift this Christmas is the large presence they play in the lives of their loved ones and the gift this nurse gave to local families with a loved one in the hospital this holiday season.
Myers created festive backdrops and precious outfits for the babies. As a nurse for the past 28 years, with Ascension, she continues to serve patients with her medical expertise, but also by connecting beyond medicine.
The hospital tells the Racine County Eye that the parents expressed their gratitude to these caregivers who went above and beyond their typical nursing duties and said they will cherish the lasting memories they created.
Each family received a keepsake photo.
Check out last year’s holiday photos on our website.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
Loretta has been a nurse with Ascension for more than 28 years and loves caring for babies. She’s been taking Christmas photos of the babies in the NICU for the past several years.