RACINE — Six babies, including a set of twins, are ready to celebrate their very first Christmas.

These six babies are currently admitted and will spend their first holiday season at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., in Racine in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Ascension nurses create a memorable moment

To make the season a little brighter, Santa’s elves (who are actually nurses) got to work to pull off a Christmas surprise for families with loved ones in the NICU.

Nurses Loretta Myers and Clarissa Jayma, brought a little Christmas spirit to the hospital to ensure everyone has a Happy Holiday ahead of them.

“(They) wanted to make sure the families of some of their tiniest patients were able to celebrate the upcoming holiday in a special way,” said the hospital. “Spending the holidays in the hospital can be especially difficult for families. To make it a little brighter, nurses created some magical and memorable photos for parents whose little ones have to spend their first Christmas in the hospital.”

Luckily, for Santa and the families of these six babies, the sweetest gift already arrived when they graced the world with their presence.

Now, they have a photo to remember the festive times.

Feeling festive

Amarian believes in the Christmas spirit. — Ascension All Saints Carmello is cozy and in the Christmas spirit. — Ascension All Saints

Amarian is holding a powerful sign that reads ‘believe’ whereas Carmello is snoozing in a cozy chair, holding a gingerbread cookie, underneath the Christmas tree.

Santa’s look-a-likes

Their fellow friends in the NICU have also joined in on the holiday happenings.

Emmanuel sporting a Santa suit at Ascension’s NICU. — Ascension All Saints Dressed in red jammies, Harrison takes a snooze ahead of Christmas day. – Ascension All Saints

These pair of Santa’s look-a-likes seem as if they could be in charge of Christmas operations and delivering toys from one house to the next, but before they do that, Emmanuel and Harrison are taking a nap prior to the big festivities.

Double the fun

The sweetest bunch can be found snuggling in the NICU in Racine.

Mariela and Milana, twins, have each other to snuggle this Christmas. Their calling this time of year ‘snuggle season’ and have been coined the cutest and cuddliest twins in the hospital.

“We’ve been told all the babies made Santa’s Nice List this year,” said the hospital.

Making seasons bright

They may be small, but the true gift this Christmas is the large presence they play in the lives of their loved ones and the gift this nurse gave to local families with a loved one in the hospital this holiday season.

Myers created festive backdrops and precious outfits for the babies. As a nurse for the past 28 years, with Ascension, she continues to serve patients with her medical expertise, but also by connecting beyond medicine.

The hospital tells the Racine County Eye that the parents expressed their gratitude to these caregivers who went above and beyond their typical nursing duties and said they will cherish the lasting memories they created.

Each family received a keepsake photo.

