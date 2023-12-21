RACINE — Friends of former Racine Common Council alderman Tracey Larrin announced she died on Sunday.

Larrin served on the Common Council from 2016-2019. She resigned before the end of her term in 2019, citing health reasons and job scheduling.

Tracey Larrin is seen here in a photo for her campaign.

She was described as a devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, family and all her friends.

Larrin was remembered by her colleagues on the council as a person who really cared about the city and its residents.

Alderman Mary Land was a close friend of Larrin’s and described her as an “all-around warm and wonderful person who really was fun to be with.”

“She was the best friend you could have,” Land said. “She was a friend to all.”

She added, “Tracey is going to be missed terribly.”

Larrin was alderman for the 4th district, a seat now held by Alderman Amanda Paffrath, who said Larrin was very helpful to her when she sought election.

“She really cared about the community,” Paffrath said.

Larrin will be remembered for the work she did for many causes, including the Jammin’ for Cancer at the Eagles Club and the Thoughts for Food benefit for the Racine County Food Pantry.

During her time on the City Council, she worked to help create the pocket park at Douglas and Hamilton Avenues on the site of the former Camelot Restaurant. She was the person who proposed naming the courtyard at West Park after the Reverand Mark Gates, a city DPS employee who was struck by a vehicle and killed in 2016.

Larrin was a supporter of Neighborhood Watch and the city’s COP (Community Oriented Policing) program.

Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer, of the Racine Police Department, remembered Larrin in a moving post on social media.

“I first met this beautiful woman when I was a COP house officer on Geneva St … and later when she was an alder,” Metoyer wrote.

She described Larrin as a person who “gave great hugs, sage advice, and always made me smile.”

Metoyer said she and Larrin always “talked about our families whenever we spoke, and she couldn’t hide the love she had for hers.”

Larrin’s death was a reminder not to put off saying the things we mean to say.

Metoyer said when she learned of Larrin’s unexpected death, it was “like a gut punch. I had no idea and there were things I wanted to say to her that I always figured I’d have time for later.”

Services for Tracey Larrin

A funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 12 at Strouf Funeral Home, 1001 High Street, Racine. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow.

A celebration of life is scheduled for noon on Jan. 13 at the Eagles Club Aerie 281, 319 Hamilton St., Racine.

Donations made be made by visiting: GiveSendGo – Supporting the Larrin Family: The Leader in Freedom Fundraising.