RACINE, KENOSHA — Santa Claus came to town on a school bus, visiting neighborhoods in the city on Christmas morning.

The Racine Police Department and a local 4H Club — All 4 One — in Racine collaborated to distribute gifts to families in need and bring much-needed Christmas cheer to those in the local area.

The local club is a division of the Racine County 4H program and meets at Apostolic Faith Church, 3045 Airline Road.

From Kenosha to Racine

The project which unfolded this December and Christmas day is not new to Southeastern Wisconsin, but a joyous moment that started in Kenosha and took off in Racine this holiday season.

The first event, held in Kenosha three years ago, sent inspiration north to the Racine community. – Credit: All 4 One 4H/RPD

The first event was held in Kenosha three years ago, following the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake which included protests, riots and civil unrest in the city.

The Kenosha Police Department and First Student Bus Company have continued to collect gifts and distribute them to those in Kenosha neighborhoods on Christmas morning.

“The Kenosha Police originally created the event to build relationships with the residents of the neighborhoods affected by the riots,” said Sam Johnson, leader of All 4 One 4H Club.

The same idea and connection was one that the Racine Police Department, First Student Bus Company in Racine and the All 4 One 4H Club thought Racine could benefit from as well.

How it worked

On Christmas morning, the team of volunteers set out to spread Christmas cheer to neighborhoods affected by violence. – Credit: All 4 One 4H/RPD

A Stuff the Bus event was held at the beginning of the month where community members and the 4H Club worked to collect presents with the help of the bus company.

“Our club of about 45 families collected and wrapped over 200 presents,” said Johnson.

Following, the distribution occurred.

Key players were Lt. Walt Powell from the Racine Police Department and Alissa Matusiewicz of First Student.

Matusiewicz supplied a decorated bus, a driver, a Grinch and the first set of Clauses for the Christmas day delivery.

“Christmas morning we set out with 12 members of our club and met some employees of Racine First Student Bus Company,” explained Johnson. “Lt. Powell supplied us with an escort of officers from the COP Unit, who escorted us through neighborhoods near their COP houses. Joined by an additional set of Clauses, we all walked through the neighborhood handing out gifts and spending time with the residents.”

Connecting with cops and beyond

Sirens were blasting on Christmas morning in Racine as officers in their squad cars, a school bus, along with holiday helpers, made their way through the community.

“Many residents came out expecting trouble when they heard the sirens. This quickly turned into smiles and joy when they saw what was happening,” said Johnson. “The decorated bus, costumes and sirens brought out families who thankfully received the gifts and spent time with the officers, the characters and our members.”

4H Club fills a need

Johnson outlined what he believes this event fulfilled for the community:

It blessed people through the generosity of others in the community.

It strengthened the relationship between the police and the neighborhoods they serve.

The All 4 One 4H Club youth had a shared experience of planning and implementing a project that served the community.

All 4 One 4H Club plans to continue this event in partnership with First Student and the RPD to bring some holiday cheer to the community. – Credit: All 4 One 4H/RPD

“One neighborhood in particular shared that this was exactly what they needed after recently losing five residents to violence,” said Johnson.

Get involved

“We plan on continuing this event for future years, again partnering with First Student and Lt. Powell. We have an opportunity to partner with RUSD next year and are looking for additional partners, both business and other community members,” said Johnson.

The 4H Club is accepting gifts and monetary donations to purchase gifts for youth ranging from newborns to teens.