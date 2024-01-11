During pregnancy, women can often experience a range of emotions. When you are a mother-to-be, your mental health is just as important as your physical health. One in five women experience mental health symptoms during or after pregnancy, while one in seven women experience postpartum depression (PPD).

What are postpartum and peripartum depression?

There are many emotional, physical and psychological changes that happen throughout a pregnancy. Within the first two weeks after a woman gives birth, those changes can come to a head, and can cause an emotional response sometimes referred to as the “baby blues.”

During this stage, new moms can feel like their emotions are all over the place; it’s normal to occasionally feel sad and tearful as the body works through those hormonal changes. However, if these feelings persist after two weeks or limit the new mother’s ability to function normally, that’s when doctors consider it postpartum depression.

Throughout pregnancy, if a mother-to-be senses the same symptoms of anxiety and depression, they are experiencing peripartum depression. Whether present prior to pregnancy or having just started with pregnancy these symptoms should be addressed.

What are the signs?

Losing interest in things that used to bring you joy



Inability to sleep



Feeling worthless or guilty



Feeling like harming oneself



Feeling depressed; the inability to feel happy, laugh or see the funny side of things, or look forward to things



Blaming yourself unnecessarily



Getting anxious or worried for no reason



Crying uncontrollably



Feeling panicky



Loss of appetite



Having difficulty bonding with your new baby



Withdrawing from family or close friends



Noticing intense irritability or anger



The inability to make decisions

Some of the symptoms listed above are normal to experience in small amounts. If there is an excess amount, or a combination of factors, that could be a signal for PPD. Anyone who has preexisting anxiety or depression has a higher risk of PPD. Women who have a history of postpartum depression are at risk of PPD after another pregnancy as well.

How do you treat PPD?

If you think you have postpartum or peripartum depression, the best option is to reach out to your doctor. Treatment options can vary between counseling, support groups and medication – it all depends on the patient. Some women need a support group to know other women are going through what they are experiencing. Many women suffer from PPD, but don’t seek help. Doctors try to screen for it in the office, but in many cases, women minimize their symptoms.

There’s no reason to be ashamed

Peripartum and postpartum depression are more common than people realize. Doctors want their patients to understand that it’s okay and necessary to seek treatment. Those feelings are out of your control; it’s not your fault. Patients shouldn’t be afraid to talk to their doctor. There are medications that are safe, both while pregnant and after pregnancy, to treat symptoms of PPD. We’re always here to help.