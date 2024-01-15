KENOSHA – Three awards were originally slated to be given out at Gateway Technical College’s 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, but only two made it into the hands of their recipients at noon on Monday, following a controversial decision to revoke an award being given to the Burlington Coalition to Dismantle Racism. This decision was made by GatewayTechnical College after the coalition’s president, Laura Bielefeldt, made social media posts in support of Palestine. A Kenosha police squad car was parked near the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. There was apparent concern of possible protests because of an award that was rescinded because of an anti-Israel comment made by the president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism on a personal social media page, not on the group’s. There were no protests. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Opening remarks

The celebration took place on Gateway’s campus in the HARIBO Hall of the Madrigrano Conference Center, which was adorned in posters and projections featuring Dr. King, alongside the quote, “The Time is Now.” The ceremony was also live-streamed and recorded via Zoom webinar.

The One Voice Church music group performs at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Musicians at One Voice Church, led by Pastor Lawrence Kirby, kicked off the celebration with a song of worship. “Part of the legacy of Dr. King was the faith he held so deeply onto,” Kirby said before inviting attendees to stand and sing.

At its conclusion, Gateway Technical College President Ritu Raju spoke, thanking attendees for braving the cold and recognizing the elected officials who made an appearance, including Senator Tammy Baldwin.

“As we reflect today on Dr. King’s legacy, we must reflect on the progress that has been made, and look ahead to the work that needs to be done,” President Raju said. “Dr. King firmly believed in the power of love, the necessity of equality and peace, and the need of courage to fight injustice. Indeed, the time is now for us to embrace his values and to strengthen our commitment to empathy and understanding.” Cong. Bryan Steil, left, and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, right, were among the dignitaries at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

Sarah Marbes and Marshlli Hamilton, colleagues at Gateway, were then invited to the stage to help present the humanitarian awards.

“Each year, the humanitarian award recognizes individuals and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society,” Hamilton said.

“These are individuals who embody Dr. King’s message by serving others in their daily lives… They instill pride within the community and inspire others.”

Nakeyda Haymer honored for her strength and focus on healing

A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian award was presented to Nakeyda Hamer at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye On the projector screens, an interview video of Haymer played in which she explained her organization and her inspirations. Haymer is the state director of Voices of Black Mothers United as well as Racine’s Violent Crime Reduction coordinator. “Six years ago my brother was killed,” Haymer said in the video. “I had an urge to do something; at that time I didn’t know what. I just knew that certain things weren’t an option, like retaliating, violence, causing harm to someone else.” She then explained her history with the organization, as well as its parent organization, the Woodson Center.

To Haymer, it is imperative to help struggling families and individuals who have just been through traumatic events, such as funerals.

Ultimately, “the focus is on healing,” Haymer said. “Who’s there to like, guide them through that or grab their hand and bring them out of their dark place? And that’s what the (Voices of) Black Mothers United does.”

She spoke further about how everyone has the capacity to serve, as well as the importance of reaching out to others after they have experienced trauma.

“There’s just a lot of people out there who need help,” Haymer said, encouraging people to find their niche and serve in any way they can.

“It really does create a ripple effect, I believe,” she said.

At the video’s conclusion, Haymer received her award and shook hands with President Raju and Sen. Baldwin.

Ronald Tatum honored for servitude with KAFASI

A Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian award was presented to Ron Tatum at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye Another video played on the projection screen in the same vein as Haymer’s after she accepted her award, this time with Tatum explaining his service to the community. He introduced the organization, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. (KAFASI), and explained their overall mission. “We address every area of the household, we like to say from the beginning of life all the way to aging of life,” Tatum said. He spoke about the organization’s most well-known service, Meals on Wheels, which he said gives out over 500 meals per day.

Other areas of service mentioned were mentorship and community.

“Someone told me one time, and it always resonated with me, things you do for yourself are gone when you’re gone. The things you do for others will remain as your everlasting legacy,” Tatum said in the video.

He also brought up the efforts to remove DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) from institutions around the country, calling it a “huge cause of concern.”

“It is so, so imperative that we find a way to really come together about these concerns,” he said. “How can we collectively come together, right, and speak up with a purpose?”

Tatum then received his award after the video ended, shaking hands with President Raju and Sen. Baldwin.

Rev. Demetris Crum invokes ‘amen’s and ‘say it again’s among attendees

Rev. Demetris Crum delivers the Keynote Address at the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. / Mark Hertzberg for Racine County Eye

After a short interlude of worship, Rev. Demetris Crum of Second Baptist Church approached the podium. He congratulated the award recipients and then gave a rousing speech about the power of collective action.

“Without fail, we idolize the words, ‘I have a dream,’” Crum said. “Have we gotten something wrong? Have we missed the point of the speech? Have we failed to interpret the desire of Dr. King’s heart?”

Crum explained that it is not enough to have the dream, but that communities must come together and put in the work to turn these dreams into reality.

“We have an internal problem that plagues us and hinders our progress… waiting on someone else to be the next Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” he said, “but if you want change, you should be the change.”

In conjunction with the celebration’s theme of “The Time is Now,” Crum offered an additional parting message, delivered with the same urgency as the former: “Wake up from the dream.”

Closing remarks, final worship song wrap up the celebration

Jacqueline Morris, Vice President of Talent and Culture at Gateway, came onstage to thank everyone in attendance, elected officials, One Voice Church and more for their participation in the ceremony, despite the frigid weather.

“Congratulations to our humanitarian award winners, keep doing what you’re doing,” Morris said. “It takes a lot of energy and selflessness to serve.”

Morris then welcomed the musicians from One Voice Church to play one more song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

At its conclusion, food was offered, thanks to the sponsors of the event.