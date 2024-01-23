RACINE — The search for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Houston, Texas has shifted to Racine and Milwaukee.
Larice Earl Evans, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault against the police with a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Larice Earl Evans
Aliases:
Larice Evans
Donald Jacksen
Race:
Black
Age:
47
Scars/Marks:
Pierced left ear
Eyes:
Black
Hair:
Black
Height:
6’00”
Weight:
180 lbs.
Birthdate:
Sept. 27, 1976
According to information provided by the US Marshals Service, he is believed to be in the Racine-Milwaukee area.
The suspect previously resided in Racine.
Evans is wanted in connection to a Sept. 24, 2023, shooting at a bar in Houston, Texas. He was kicked out of a bar, but he returned with a gun and allegedly shot three people, two men and one woman. He allegedly also fired at a law enforcement officer.
There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Evans is considered armed and dangerous. Those with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Racine Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
