RACINE — The search for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Houston, Texas has shifted to Racine and Milwaukee.

Larice Earl Evans, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault against the police with a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Larice Earl Evans

Larice Earl Evans Aliases:

Larice Evans

Donald Jacksen Race:

Black Age:

47 Scars/Marks:

Pierced left ear Eyes:

Black Hair:

Black Height:

6’00” Weight:

180 lbs. Birthdate:

Sept. 27, 1976

According to information provided by the US Marshals Service, he is believed to be in the Racine-Milwaukee area.

The suspect previously resided in Racine.

Evans is wanted in connection to a Sept. 24, 2023, shooting at a bar in Houston, Texas. He was kicked out of a bar, but he returned with a gun and allegedly shot three people, two men and one woman. He allegedly also fired at a law enforcement officer.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Evans is considered armed and dangerous. Those with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or Racine Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.