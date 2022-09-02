RACINE COUNTY — Phase II of the long-term County KR reconstruction project is nearing its end with the reopening of between County H and WIS Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) on Aug. 31. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has been working with the Village of Mount Pleasant and Racine County on this major construction project.

This major reconstruction effort follows several state, village, and county roadways around the new Foxconn Development in Racine County. Due to the large-scale nature of this project, a long-term closure to reconstruct County KR between the areas of County H and WIS Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) had to be implemented to convert a 2-lane highway into a 4-lane highway.

While this section of road is now open on County KR, there will be intermittent lane closures expected to happen for another month. In addition to the expanded lanes, new traffic signals have been installed at the 90th Street/72nd Avenue/KR intersection.

More information about this project and other projects can be found on Construction 511 Wisconsin Project’s website.

Legend for County KR project

Legend provided by Construction 511 Wisconsin Project

