READING, PA – Emily Winkler of Racine, Wis. has earned a $19,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College in Reading, Pa. Currently attending Saint Catherine’s High School, Winkler is interested in studying Psychology; Psychobiology: Behavioral and/or Psychobiology in college.

Named an academically Best College by Princeton Review, Albright recognizes that proving academic ability in high school demonstrates clear potential for academic growth. Therefore, the college’s Admission team considers Grade Point Average (GPA) to be a primary indicator of motivated students of academic promise.

Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $19,000 per year, are offered to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.

About Albright College

Named a top national college by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Albright College (founded 1856) is home to a diverse community of learners who cultivate integrity, curiosity, connection and resilience. Through learning experiences that engage a student’s creative and innovative capacities across all disciplines, both inside and outside of the classroom, an Albright College education guarantees that each student learns how to engage the world, understand the world, and is prepared to make an impact on a rapidly changing world. Located in Reading, Pa., Albright is home to undergraduate students, adult learners and graduate students.

