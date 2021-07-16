Many students begin their college education, but, for one reason or another, have to stop before earning a degree.

The reason might be because of finances. It could be family concerns. Or it may even be work-related. There’s a number of other reasons, as well.

Through its Promise 2 Finish program, Gateway Technical College provides a program to help those students return to college and gain the life- and career-changing impact of a college degree.

The college will hold three online workshops for those interested in enrolling. The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program or to register for a virtual workshop, click here: www.gtc.edu/admissions/gateway-promise/promise-2-finish

Virtual workshops will be held:

July 19, Noon to 2 p.m.

July 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August 3, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program – but Gateway staff will be on hand to help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission and financial aid application.

To be eligible, students must: