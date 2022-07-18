It’s the perfect time to put those in-season peaches to good use with this week’s UW-Extension Peach Pops recipe. This delicious treat allows readers to stay on track with healthy eating while enjoying fresh fruit. This summer treat can engage children and be a healthier alternative to frozen treats like ice cream. Peach pops require limited ingredients, the use of a few utensils, and can be completely made in under 10 steps.

Like last week, UW-Extension developed a recipe that allowed people to dodge spending a ton of time in the kitchen with a frozen fruit smoothie. The week before, the Avocado, Potato, Grilled Chicken Salad recipe reminded readers to be resourceful when cooking. Additional recipes and resources can be found online.

Peach Pops

“This recipe is a great way to use in-season peaches which are often on sale due to their seasonal abundance,” says Amy Macemon, from the Division of UW-Extension and the Healthy Communities Coordinator.

Shopping Locally

Do you need a place to gather ingredients? Try local farmers markets as a way to shop for fresh, local produce.

Once you visit a farmers market and if you liked your experience, vote for your favorite market in town. Click the button below to vote until July 21.

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.