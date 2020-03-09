St. Patrick’s Day may be only one day out of the year, but who says we can’t extend the celebrations all weekend long? St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just around the corner, and in the Racine area there are lots of fun activities planned. You might be wondering what is happening, so let’s take a look at the festivities and shenanigans taking place.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend takes place from Friday, March 13 till Sunday, March 15. The actual holiday is celebrated on March 17. This St. Patrick’s Day weekend is packed with good times, tasty food, even better drinks, and fun for everyone. You can expect that lots of memories will be made. Cheers to the weekend or as they say in Ireland “Slainte!” After reading this article, you’ll be sure to have some ideas about where to go.

1. Ivanhoe’s Pub and Eatery

St. Patty’s Day Weekend Celebration March 13-17 231 Main Street 262-637-4730

This pub knows how to party! If you are looking to dive into a more traditional day full of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, then Ivanhoe’s Pub and Eatery is the place to be. Located in Downtown Racine, this spot goes over the top for Irish fun. Not only are they celebrating on Saint Patrick’s Day, but they have 4 days full of fun planned ahead. Check out what’s happening:

March 13, 2020- Corned Beef Lunch Deliveries will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Anthony Duetsch will play from 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

March 14, 2020- Irish Breakfast and Dinner will be served from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 12 p.m., and the Millbillies will play at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

March 15, 2020- Irish Breakfast and Dinner will be served from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., Jim McVey will play from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

March 17, 2020- Irish Breakfast and Dinner will be served from 7am until 2am, Corned Beef Lunch Deliveries 11a.m. until 2 p.m., and Allison Connor jam session from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This pub will feature Irish food, green drinks, whiskey, and all of the fun Irish themed activities that you can think of. For information about the corned beef and cabbage deliveries contact Ivanhoe’s Pub and Eatery to place an order. They even will deliver your dinner in a kilt, so be sure to book soon because you won’t want to miss out on the Irish fun brought straight to your door. You’ve got four days to celebrate so be sure that at least one of them is spent at Ivanhoe. Stop in to listen to some Celitic music and treat yourself to a green beer!

2. The Branch @ 1501

St. Patty’s Day Brunch Taste Testing March 15, 2020 1 1501 Washington Ave 262-751-1775

What could be better than brunch, bloody mary’s, and lucky green beer chasers? An event will take place in Uptown Racine at The Branch @ 1501 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 for brunch, loaded blood mary’s, and green beer. If you attend the parade in Downtown Racine on Saturday, recuperate in Uptown for a community based, fun, festive event on Sunday. This St. Patrick’s Day brunch will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Be the first to test new and improved brunch specials that are offered at The Branch @ 1501. Tickets are sold in advance for $20.00 and if you attend the event, you can be the first to say that you tried the new brunch menu. When purchasing a ticket, it will include your brunch, and one blood mary. You may purchase your ticket by emailing events@thebranch1501.com or stop in during the cafe hours. A barista will gladly assist you in buying a ticket, or two! If you stop in, be sure to grab a coffee.

Grab your green gear and head on over to The Branch @ 1501 on March 15, 2020 for a festive brunch. If you are looking for something fun to do with people in your community then this is the event for you. End the weekend on a good note, by spending it at The Branch @ 1501 while sipping on a bloody mary. Oh, and don’t forget, chase it down with a green beer! See you there, and don’t forget to purchase your ticket ASAP.

3. St. Patrick’s Church

2020 St. Patrick’s Day Party March 17 1100 Erie Street 262-632-8808

Join the parish members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for a fun night filled with corned beef and cabbage, O’tacos, dessert, Irish dancers, and lucky raffles! Celebrate with the members in Cristo Rey Hall for an evening of Irish celebrations. March 17, 2020 is St. Patrick’s Day and when the party will be held. Don’t be shy, the parish members believe that everyone is Irish on St. Paddy’s Day, so come join the fun.

The party will start at 5 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. The cost of admission is $13 per person, $5 for children who are 6 to 11 years old, and anyone younger than 6 years old is free. The admission will include your dinner. Dinner choices are traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage or O’ Tacos and dessert. Light beverages will also be served. Admission will also include entertainment. Macyn Taylor, a folk artist, and Glencastle Irish Dancers will be present and performing all night long. The fun doesn’t stop there, there is a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow! After 8:30 p.m., before the party wraps up, there will be 5 raffle prizes announced. You’ll want to get to the event early so that you have time to look at the raffles.

The prizes include: 1st- $1,000.00, 2nd- $500.00, 3rd- $250.00, 4th- $150.00, 5th-$100.00 and by the looks of that list, 5 lucky people will walk away with more green than they came with!

Please join the St. Patrick’s church parishioners for a night full of feasting, in honor of their patron saint. This event is open to all ages and will be a blast for everyone. It doesn’t get more Irish than this so plan on being there. For more information, call the church at 262-632-8808 or visit their website for any information you may need.

4. Milaegar’s Great Lakes Farmers Market

St. Patrick’s Day at the Market March 15 4838 Douglas Ave 262-639-2040

If you are from Racine, you know that every Sunday, Milaegar’s on Douglas hosts a local farmers market located in the expo greenhouse. The farmers market is full of local produce, trustworthy vendors, entertainment and more! This St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the Great Lakes Farmers Market is kicking it up a notch by celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the market.

County Crossings, an Irish band, will play from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. when the market closes. Come dressed in green, wear your scally cap, and get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. County Crossings plays anything from jigs to ole tunes from Ireland. They will be sure to get you up and out of your seat. What is super unique about this band is that the artists are natives from Northern Illinois all the way to Northern Wisconsin. Even though they all are from different places, they are all Irish at heart.

If you are looking for a casual way to celebrate the holiday, then this is the option for you. Come hangout at the Great Lakes Farmers Market and listen to County Crossings play their fiddles and sing their songs. In spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy local brews from around Wisconsin too. This is a great way to support local farmers, musicians, and to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!

5. Longshot Vinyl

St. Patrick’s Day- Live Eclectic Folk Music with The Celtic Gypsies March 14 324 6th Street

Longshot Vinyl located in Downtown Racine, is hosting an event that will take place right after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! You don’t have to worry about driving to two different events because Longshot Vinyl is within walking distance from the parade route. If you need details on the parade, visit our latest post here. However, it’s important to know that once the parade ends, the party doesn’t.

Longshot Vinyl is the perfect St. Paddy’s Day party place because The Celtic Gypsies will be joining. The Celtic Gypsies will play from 1 p.m. to 3p.m. They are a group of four from the Racine and Kenosha area who play celtic tunes. Longshot Vinyl Lounge is the trendy place to be and it’s even better because The Celtic Gypsies will be there. Come join the fun after the parade and stay for the afternoon.

Along with great music, they will serve their usual beer, wine, RISHI tea, pour-over coffee, and snacks. Longshot Vinyl welcomes everyone to come hangout, listen to Irish tunes, and celebrate with friends. They are excited to feature their special guest, The Celtic Gypsies, but you should also know that they will be open for selling new and vintage records too at the event.

Racine knows how to have a good time and no matter which event you choose to attend or maybe you’ll attend multiple, you’ll be sure to have an amazing time. St. Patrick’s Day is about fun festivities, but also sharing it with the ones you love. Do any of these events sound fun to you? If you plan on attending, let us know what event you’ll be at and maybe we will see you there!