MOUNT PLEASANT – A Racine woman was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OWI)-third offense. This was after allegedly hitting a police squad here early Thursday.

A Mount Pleasant Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 6900 block of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) at 2:23 a.m. That’s when Amy Tremmel, 50, of Racine struck the rear of his squad car with her 2005 Toyota. The police vehicle had its emergency lights activated.

The officer, who sustained minor injuries, checked on the Toyota’s driver and found she was not injured. He then determined that Tremmel showed signs of impairment. She was arrested for OWI-third offense. She was also placed on a probation hold and was charged with felony bail jumping. Further, she was issued several municipal citations.

The westbound lanes of Washington Avenue were temporarily closed until a tow truck could remove the damaged police squad and Toyota.

The incident remains under investigation by Mount Pleasant Police.