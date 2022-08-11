Wisconsin gardeners know that this is the time of the year when the zucchini starts sprouting uncontrollably! For some gardeners, they can’t keep up with the amount. Oftentimes, people are burnt out by the thought of another zucchini dish, and their friends have had enough of the free produce for a while; so what they’ve collected in their harvest ends up going to waste.

The harvest you worked so hard to grow doesn’t have to go uneaten or visit the bottom of the trash can, these 3 recipes can help you make the most of your harvest.

1. Pineapple Zucchini Cake

The U.S. Department of Agriculture-MyPlate lists this Pineapple Zucchini Cake recipe on their website. This tasty treat makes for a great way to change up the traditional zucchini cakes by incorporating crushed pineapple.

The recipe, provided by the Montana State University Extension Service, is offered in both English and En español.

2. Zucchini Coleslaw

Coleslaw is a great summer side dish. It goes perfectly with a good ole Wisconsin fish fry and even pulled pork. Find this recipe, provided by the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, online in English or En español. Like it says in the recipe, “this colorful dish is a delicious alternative to the sweet coleslaw and a great way to eat your veggies.”

3. Zucchini Pancakes

The University of Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program is making sensible choices this summer by offering a recipe for Zucchini Pancakes. This recipe can be found online in English and En español. The directions include 3 easy steps to help you make these as a side dish to complete any delicious dinner.

Find more

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.