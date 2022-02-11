Wind Point The Prairie collected a 59-49 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 5, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Milwaukee St Thomas More took on Greendale Martin Luther on February 5 at Milwaukee St Thomas More High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.