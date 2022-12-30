RACINE — A fire at a Southwood Drive home, believed to have been related to an electrical failure, caused $40,000 in structural damage and displaced two families Wednesday evening.

The Racine Fire Department (RFD) was called to 3614 Southwood Drive at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a fire at the rear exterior of the two-family home. The fire was reported by a tenant who evacuated her adult daughter and the adult couple from the adjoining unit.

There were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the two displaced families.

The fire grew quickly, driven by 15 mph winds from the southwest. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control within about 15 minutes and prevented the fire from entering the interior of the home.

RFD reported in a news release that the initial investigation indicated that the cause of the fire was electrical in nature. A more in-depth investigation will be conducted in the coming days to identified the exact cause of the electrical failure. WE Energies assisted in the initial fire investigation.

Electrical fire prevention