The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Jan. 19. This week, Racine County Eye web editor Emma Widmar discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

Bill Martin’s fundraiser

Bill Martin, a math teacher from Horlick High School, suffered a tragic accident in the fall of 2018 that took the life of his beloved wife and left him with a multitude of life-threatening injuries. After many surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy, Bill is in the process of learning to walk again. Even though this accident took much from this man, he is working towards his goal of getting back into the classroom where he has made an impact in the lives of students for years.

Martin is raising funds to purchase a van that is wheelchair accessible and will ultimatley allow for him to drive without the use of his feet as the accident caused nerve damage in his lower extremities. Through various fundraising efforts, Martin’s dream is getting closer to becoming a reality. Read all about Bill’s story and find a link to donate to his GoFundMe, “Wheels to a teacher!” by clicking on the story. UPDATE: Bill Martin desires to teach post-accident, funds needed for an accessible van Read this article

Grace Betker’s historic basketball game

Grace Betker, a senior at Washington Park High School, played a game for the county record books, scoring 45 points against rival William Horlick High School. Basketball is a family affair for Betker, as parents and siblings alike enjoy the competetive sport.

“With all the four kids who are playing basketball now, we like to critique each other and tell each other what we could have done better. It’s fun just being able to talk about it since everybody understands basketball,” said Grace. Read all about the game that wrangled local high school basketball fame for Grace Betker in our feature. Betker’s historic effort one for the county’s record books Read this article

Beauchamp’s visit to Roosevelt

Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp made a stop at Racine’s Roosevelt Elementary School earlier this week. The purpose of the appearance was ultimately to provide students with a restocking of school supplies. According to RUSD, the new calendar year is typically the time that students start to run out of certain school supplies. Through his foundation, The MarJon Beauchamp Foundation, the NBA first-round draft pick provided students with plenty of supplies to get them through the rest of the academic year.

More impactful, though, was the inspiration that he instilled into students who were in attendance. Beauchamp can relate to economic, racial and other hardships and let students know that even though there may be challenges in front of them, they can still follow their dreams, like he did. Click on our feature story to read more about the event and see moments Racine County Eye’s own Emma Widmar captured on film. Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Jan. 19

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the purple buttons below.

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.