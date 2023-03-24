RACINE, KENOSHA — Multiple counties within Racine and Kenosha Counties have declared a snow emergency for their municipalities

The following snow emergency restrictions are in effect:

Municipality Time Parking restrictions Village of Mount Pleasant March 24 from 9 p.m. to noon on March 26 During the hours of the snow emergency, parking restrictions are in place to allow crews to remove snow.

– If your road is signed as alternate parking, those alternate street parking rules apply during the emergency.

– If your road is not signed as alternate parking, your vehicle should not be parked on the street or in a cul-de-sac. City of Kenosha March 25 from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on March 26 Parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the snow emergency. An update will be given once the snow emergency is no longer in effect. Snow emergencies and parking restrictions

Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing throughout the various municipalities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.