RACINE, KENOSHA — Multiple counties within Racine and Kenosha Counties have declared a snow emergency for their municipalities
The following snow emergency restrictions are in effect:
|Municipality
|Time
|Parking restrictions
|Village of Mount Pleasant
|March 24 from 9 p.m. to noon on March 26
|During the hours of the snow emergency, parking restrictions are in place to allow crews to remove snow.
– If your road is signed as alternate parking, those alternate street parking rules apply during the emergency.
– If your road is not signed as alternate parking, your vehicle should not be parked on the street or in a cul-de-sac.
|City of Kenosha
|March 25 from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. on March 26
|Parking is prohibited on all City of Kenosha streets during the snow emergency. An update will be given once the snow emergency is no longer in effect.
Vehicles parked in violation of these restrictions will be ticketed, and subject to towing throughout the various municipalities.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Weather
The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to sharing important weather news with the community. Make sure to check our Weather category for official announcements, updates on weather conditions and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local happenings.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.