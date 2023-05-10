RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in apprehending Kevin Lynch, a suspect who is currently at large after eluding police in a high-speed chase.

Lynch is wanted for allegedly receiving a package from Phoenix, Ariz., containing more than 20,000 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of almost $370,000 and then tossing them out of his car during the police pursuit.