RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in apprehending Kevin Lynch, a suspect who is currently at large after eluding police in a high-speed chase.
Lynch is wanted for allegedly receiving a package from Phoenix, Ariz., containing more than 20,000 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of almost $370,000 and then tossing them out of his car during the police pursuit.
Details from a press release from the RCSO outline the sequence of events that began when officers from the Milwaukee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group noted a suspicious package from Phoenix, Ariz., delivered to an address near Douglas and Carlisle Avenues. Lynch reportedly arrived at the location in a newer model silver Dodge Durango and took the package off the porch.
Lynch turned northbound on Douglas before noticing the presence of squad cars with their lights and sirens activated, the press release continues.
He executed a U-turn, drove across a home’s front yard and drove against traffic on Douglas Avenue in his attempt to elude police. As he fled the scene, he tossed the fentanyl-containing package out of his car.
Fentanyl recovered
Officers terminated the pursuit given the danger Lynch caused to the general public and retrieved the package. According to the press release, it weighed just over five pounds and contained 20,531 pressed fentanyl pills with a street value of $369,558.
Lynch remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Heiser of the Metro Drug Unit at 262-886-8192. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
