The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, June 8. This week, Racine County Eye editor Loren Lamoreaux discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim.

1. Dunk-A- Cop a major success The inaugural Dunk-A-Cop Reading Challenge was a major success at Wadewitz Elementary School as students logged 13,090 minutes of reading in 15 days. Students who met a certain benchmark got to send officers into the icy waters of the dunk tank in a spectacular celebration day. Ofc. Travis Brady of the Anthony Lane COP House was the brains behind the challenge, which not only encouraged good reading habits, but also strengthened the relationship between the students and the police officers. Dunk-A-Cop Challenge complete: Racine Police get dunked as Wadewitz students log 13,000+ minutes of reading Read this article

2. Jensen’s journey with cancer Katie Jensen was just 46 when she received a stage four colon cancer diagnosis. She’s been fighting her battle head-on, and we caught up with her to learn more about that, including a benefit happening this weekend to help cover the costs of treatment. Katie is Racine Senator Van Wangaard’s daughter and an educator at Schulte Elementary School, who is currently on unpaid leave. Racine Unified educator Jensen champions fight against colon cancer, benefit on June 11 at Roma Lodge Read this article

3. Relay for Life Racine on June 9

Lamoreaux rounded out the segment with another cancer-awareness story: Relay for Life Racine celebrates 30 years of raising funds and awareness for cancer this year. This year’s relay is June 9, and looks to be a packed event, both with activities and attendees. You still have time to make an impact. Read the article now to find out how to participate, from donating to having your own team—if not this year, start planning for next year now. Relay for Life Racine celebrates 30th anniversary on June 9 at Campus Park Read this article

