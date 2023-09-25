UNION GROVE — On Friday, Sept. 15, the Bronco student body and staff at Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove, gave back to their community through various community projects and volunteer opportunities.

Finn Wilson, Ashyn Teprusha, Josie Licht and Mia Wilks prepare and label cups at Just Brew It. – Credit: Emma Widmar From helping out at local businesses to cleaning up the community, the Broncos not only devoted themselves to the community through their giveback event, but they also received a sense of both school and town pride in return.

Teacher brings idea to life

The annual event was started, last year, by Emily Paskiewicz, a Physical Education and Health educator and Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) advisor. She is now the Project Manager of Broncos Give Back Day.

Two Union Grove students stamp and prepare bags at Pine Acres General Store. – Credit: Emma Widmar

After attending a conference, Paskiewicz brought her idea of having a Back to School Bash assembly, a school-wide tailgate lunch and a community-wide service project in and for Union Grove.

Combining all three activities in one day, both students and staff were in for a treat.

The event was also made possible with the help of Mrs. Beth Urban and PALS (student helpers), Maggie Domanico, Cassie Garross and Quinn Gleason.

But it wasn’t just the organizers, it was every Bronco who made the event as successful as it was through their giving spirits.

Giving back

“This event is great for our students because it builds relationships in our community and amongst themselves in the school. It is a way to give back without expecting anything in return. Volunteering builds character, (and) adds to your self-confidence and identity,” shares the educator.

Aly Novak and Erin Holler enjoy ice cream from Pine Acres General Store after a day of service. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Some students washed cars, others volunteered in classrooms and more than a handful completed tasks for small businesses throughout the day. There were other students delivering flowers, restocking, and beautifying the Union Grove Area.

“It’s the kickoff to our school year,” says Jackson Licht, a member of Bronco Media.

“I would love for this to be a core memory of their high school career,” says Paskiewicz.

Local businesses benefit

At Pine Acres General Store, students organized and stamped bags for the shop.

Just Brew It received help from the Broncos too. Students quickly worked to put stickers on beverage cups and others washed their windows.

Jackson Waldal, Aidan Bournoeille and Jackson Licht take a break outside on a bench during Broncos Give Back in Downtown Union Grove. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Top Paws Grooming and Pet Supplies received help sprucing up their space.

“They (the students) did amazing this year. It was organized and all of the kids were working and just phenomenal,” says Tammy Foldy, owner of Top Paws Grooming and Pet Supplies.

The store was transformed with the student’s cleaning capabilities and organizational skills.

“They did what we don’t always have time to do,” says the appreciative business owner of the grooming shop.

Paskiewicz believes the event accomplished everything she had hoped for including students feeling ownership in the town, a sense of accomplishment helping others out of the kindness of their hearts, and building long-lasting relationships.

The Bronco Gives Back event plans to be back next year, although, the hope is that the foundation of this event is something that sticks with students throughout the school year.