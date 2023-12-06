This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Lokie. Lokie weighs 19 pounds, and his adorable, fluffy coat will make you want to pet him forever. Lokie would do best in a home where he’s the only dog – but he promises to be all the dog you’ll need. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and his adopter goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food.

This handsome 1-year-old pup is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. If you think Lokie is a match for you, please visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today.

Our Featured Pet, Lokie All photos credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1:30 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

