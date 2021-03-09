SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Parkside invites alumni and other supporters to save the date for the third annual Parkside Day on April 15, 2021.

Parkside Day is an annual 24-hour online challenge that supports student success and celebrates Parkside Ranger spirit. Parkside Day 2021 will aim to reach 500 donors, helping to demonstrate the impact that generous supporters have on the university.

“Even though we’re socially distanced, Parkside Day hasn’t changed its focus on giving back and showing pride for UW-Parkside,” said Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement. “Whether it’s making a gift or participating in another way, there are so many ways that our alumni and others can show their support to ensure a Parkside education remains high-quality, affordable, and life-changing for today’s students.”

Booher said Parkside Day 2020 engaged 479 donors and raised $143,923 in contributions from alumni, faculty, /staff, local community members, and other friends of UW-Parkside.

Throughout the day on April 15, the campus community and members of the public will be invited to participate in virtual competitions and activities that highlight UW-Parkside. The centerpiece of the day will be giving challenges to raise funds in support of the Future Focus Fund, UW-Parkside Foundation’s largest need-based student aid fund; Ranger Athletics; campus equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives; and other opportunities that directly benefit student learning and career preparation at UW-Parkside.

New this year, Parkside Day will feature the Ranger Run, a virtual 5K, 10K, and fun run. Participants can register for the run of their choice and complete it independently April 9-11.

Additionally, Parkside Day will also involve UW-Parkside students and alumni in giving back to the community through a Ranger Clean Up Day, with opportunities to participate in outdoor environmental projects at several locations in Kenosha County.

Additional information about Parkside Day, the Ranger Run, and other activities are available on the Parkside Day website.