CBD oil tinctures are one of the most common ways that people consume CBD. Not only are CBD tinctures extremely versatile in the way that they can be used, but they tend to offer the broadest range of concentration options compared to other CBD products.

CBD oil tinctures can be used on their own as well as being mixed with food and topicals. One of the other reasons CBD oil tinctures have become most people’s top pick when shopping for CBD is that they are considered to be one of the most natural ways to consume CBD.

Many brands use as little as two ingredients to create their CBD oils, meaning that you can experience CBD in its most natural and healthy form. With there being so many benefits to CBD oil tinctures, people often overlook some of the potential adverse side effects. While the positives outweigh the negatives, they are still worth being aware of when using CBD oil tinctures.

So, let’s take a bit of a more intense look at some of the potential adverse effects of this popular CBD product.

Unpredictable Effects

CBD oil tinctures require you to measure out your quantity of oil with each use. Many brands, such as Premium Jane, try to make this as easy as possible, including built-in-droppers as part of their tinctures. The reality is, however, measuring out a precise and consistent amount with each use is not always as easy as it sounds.

For many people, the inconsistency of dosage is likely to be minimal, meaning that the effects felt should not vary too much. For those who find that they measure out vastly different amounts of oil with each use, it can become challenging to predict the effects felt.

When using CBD oils as a daily supplement, it is always best to aim for consistency, gradually increasing or decreasing your dosage when necessary. Consistent CBD oil usage is the best way to ensure that you experience predictable and reliable effects.

Lingering Taste

CBD oil tinctures can often leave a lingering herbal taste in your mouth, affecting your ability to enjoy food for some time after use. While this might not seem like too bad of a negative side effect if you are someone who uses CBD oils multiple times a day, the results can become pretty annoying.

Many brands use natural or artificial flavorings to alter the taste of their CBD oil tinctures, making them more enjoyable and palatable. CBD oil tincture at Premium Jane, for example, is available in a number of different delicious flavor options, including citrus, mint, and chocolate.

There are a couple of ways that you can avoid the lingering taste of more potent CBD oils, including combining them with food and taking a big drink of water straight after use. Eating a flavor-packed snack or chewing gum can also help to clear the CBD taste from your mouth.

The ingredients used to create CBD oils and the type of CBD they contain will also give you a pretty sound indication of how healthy a taste they have. CBD isolate does not include the natural terpenes that are found in full-spectrum CBD oils and therefore, will have a much milder flavor.

Vascuol Relaxant Properties

CBD is known to have vasculo-relaxant properties meaning that in large doses, it slightly lowers your blood pressure. For most people, the minor change in blood pressure goes wholly unnoticed and is entirely safe.

Where the vascular relaxant properties of CBD can be an issue, however, is if you are someone who already has lower blood pressure. This is one of the myriad different reasons why it is often recommended that you consult your doctors before adding large doses of CBD into your regular health care routine.

There are many prescription medications that lower blood pressure and do not always combine well with large doses of CBD. A good rule, if you are concerned about the effects of CBD on your blood pressure, is to stick with smaller dosages and discuss the potential impact with your doctor.

Final Thoughts on the Adverse Effects of CBD Tinctures

There are very few adverse side effects of consuming CBD oil tinctures and is one of the main reasons that they have become so popular. CBD oil tinctures give you the freedom to use them in a range of fun and creative ways, but they are also a relatively low impact supplement when it comes to potential negatives.

As with all CBD products, it is essential to pay close attention to the ingredients used to make them and the overall quality of your chosen brands. Not all CBD oil tinctures are made using the same ingredients, and some will be better for you than others. One example is that it is always best to stick with tinctures that contain natural flavorings as opposed to those packed with artificial flavors and colorings.

The precise effects of your chosen CBD oil tincture will depend both on quality and the concentration of CBD that it contains.