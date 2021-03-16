KENOSHA, WI- The Carthage College Business and Professional Coalition will welcome Catherine Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health, for a virtual engagement on Tuesday, March 30 at noon. Jacobson will discuss the pandemic’s effect on our region and how industry leaders are approaching the future of healthcare.

“Catherine Jacobson is a visionary leader with a profound understanding of the strategic future of healthcare,” said Carthage President John Swallow. “We are fortunate indeed for her leadership, for the health of our region – and of our communities – will be stronger for it.”

Jacobson was recently named by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare in 2021. She was also named one of the 100 most influential people in healthcare in 2019 by Modern Healthcare and a Woman of Influence by the Milwaukee Business Journal in 2013.

“We are delighted to have Mrs. Jacobson share her insights on the important role that health systems play in building a strong, vibrant local economy,” said Bob Lee, Jr., who serves as chair of the Business and Professional Coalition Steering Committee and is the president of Lee Mechanical.

The Carthage Business and Professional Coalition convenes members of the business and professional communities around relevant topics that promote learning, conversation, and relationship-building, in order to lead to a stronger and more vibrant community. Through programming that includes prominent guest speakers, the Coalition provides a space to engage in substantive conversations that further the region’s growth and prosperity.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 30, at noon via Zoom and is free and open to the public. To register, please visit https://www.carthage.edu/businesscoalition.

This event is made possible by the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program.