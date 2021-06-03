Dwayne Ford, a native of Racine, WI, and member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s track and field team was one of two Warhawks who garnered All-America accolades over the weekend with their performances at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, N.C.

2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2021 NCAA OTF – All Awards

Junior Dwayne Ford (Racine, Wis./Case) earned All-America honors in the 100-meter dash Saturday as the Warhawks wrapped up competition

After qualifying for the race the previous day with a career-best time of 10.56 seconds, Ford placed seventh in Saturday’s final with a time of 10.70. He earned the fourth All-America medal of his career and his second in an individual event.

Freshman Christian Patzka (Black Earth, Wis./Wisconsin Heights) placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday. He finished the race in a time of 9:18.92, just over one second out of fifth place. He was seeded 10th in the field heading into competition.

The Warhawks recorded four points for the weekend to finish in a tie for 55th place at the national meet.

