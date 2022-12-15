The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Dec. 15. This week, Racine County Eye staff writer Emma Widmar discussed various stories with TMJ4 anchors, Ryan Jenkins and Carole Meekins.

Holiday lights in Racine and Kenosha Counties

The Racine County Eye has curated a tour of holiday lights throughout both Racine and Kenosha Counties. More than a dozen homes, neighborhoods and other establishments have dazzling light displays – many with music to accompany – for the public to enjoy. Several places are accepting donations for food pantries and other nonprofit organizations.

We are continually updating our official holiday lights guide, so read the full breakdown here, make your plans to go see the shows, and let us know if there is a display you would like to see added to our guide.

Business Spotlight: Renier Hotopp Law

Next, the team spoke about the newest boutique lawfirm to hit Racine County: Renier Hotopp Law. This firm operates with the goal of being more than just an attorney’s office. Owner Lindsay Renier left the world of corporate law to focus on people and serve them in a more impactful way. This law firm is not only woman-owned, but is staffed with women who all share the same values as Renier.

This new firm focuses on divorce, child support and custody issues, but also has taken the initiative to be available for referrals for other services that they might not offer. Renier has an extensive “little black book” of contacts that she has compiled over the years to be able to send people to reputable places, including mental health professionals, attorneys who specialize in other areas and so much more. Read all about them here.

RFD’s Lieutenant Stein talks about his fight against cancer

Firefighter Andy Stein spoke with Racine County Eye’s Emma Widmar about his battle with pancreatic cancer. Just two months after receiving a clean bill of health from his yearly physical, Stein went to the doctor to find out why he was struggling with unintentional weight loss, nausea and other factors. Even though his blood tests all came back clear, a scan showed what no one wants to see: cancer.

Stein and his family have opened up to talk about his journey with the hopes that he will make a difference in other’s lives, especially for firefighters, who have a nine percent higher chance of being diagnosed with cancer due to their work environment. His goal, besides fighting for his life with his family and their community, is to raise awareness and to encourage people to see a doctor when something is just not right.

“If you feel something is wrong, get it checked out,” said Stein.

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County. The news report will focus on providing solution-based journalism to readers and listeners in Racine County, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

